After several years of moving away from the screens, the cumbia singer Lucho Cuéllar reappeared on the Magaly TV program, la firma.

The Peruvian artist, who was part of Team 5, spoke about the addictions that led him to withdraw from his family and music. He recalled that he fell into a deplorable state, but was able to emerge thanks to the help of a close friend.

“The bad night, women, alcohol, cocaine, drugs are not recommended … I start to think that I would not want to be the mockery of my children either. I think by that time it was already good, to be a mockery of them is sad. My mother also suffered for me ”, expressed the singer.

According to Lucho Cuéllar, he found in religion a support to lead a healthier life. “There is no more beautiful option than to meet God and yourself. How do I arrive? By a friend who talked to me a lot about the word and made me see many things that I was not realizing, “he added.

“I have the desire to get ahead, I have once again believed that I can because the moment came when I realized that I had and loved me,” continued the 34-year-old interpreter.

At the beginning, Magaly Medina asked him how long he had been sober, then he replied: “Since the beginning of the quarantine.” The television host said that in 2014, Lucho Cuéllar he entered a rehabilitation center, but did not stay long due to music contracts.

The cumbia singer revealed that he is preparing a project with his group Lucho Cuéllar y los Incorregibles, with which he marks his return to the music industry.

