Lucho Cuéllar, who returned to music in January of this year, said that he had to face a tough fight against depression when his career was starting to take off. The cumbia singer recalled how difficult it was to get ahead because of the enormous popularity he gained after being part of well-known groups, such as Group 5.

“The moment fame arrived, friends began to arrive, friends, partying, bad nights, and then it was transformed into a bohemian life. You lose your mind, fame can make you sick of course. In this case, suddenly yes, I felt bad and I was guided through a crazy life, but everything has its moment. Years go by, years are heavy ”, he told La banda del chino.

Lucho Cuéllar also explained that in order to overcome this situation, he had to receive professional attention, but, above all, have the willpower necessary to get ahead and resume his career, now with the group Los Incorregibles de la cumbia.

“What I was diagnosed with was that I had a very strong depression. Psychiatrically, I was with treatment, pills, medicines … If you do not do your part or (you do not have) will power, no matter how much they put you in 50,000 rehabilitation centers or no matter how much they take you away from everything, you will relapse But if you have the necessary strength and trust in yourself, you are going to stumble and then you are going to get up, stand firm and say: ‘Let’s go forward!’ ”, he said.

Lucho Cuéllar overcame COVID-19

In mid-April, Lucho Cuéllar announced that in February he was infected with coronavirus, but that, fortunately, he managed to overcome it.

“I was with COVID-19 in February (…) Thank God we are here, thanks to him there are still things to do because of that, I think. I still haven’t got the top one, ”the artist pointed out to the América TV cameras.

How to find free help for depression?

If you, a relative or acquaintance of yours is going through a difficult moment, you feel that nothing makes sense or you cannot find a way out of the situation you are going through, you can call free in Peru at 0800-4-1212 (La voz amigo), 105 (PNP), 116 (Firefighters) or talk to someone you trust. If you are in another country, enter here (https://www.telefonodelaesperanza.org/).

