The new life of Lucho Cuéllar. The cumbia singer gave an interview for The Chinese band, in which he talked about how he overcame past addictions and started a business in the gastronomic sector.

The Peruvian artist was happy to open his cevichería restaurant located in the Comas district. He assured that this new facet has been achieved thanks to the unconditional support of his family and the strength of will he had to face depression.

“I was diagnosed with depression, I was on treatment and medicines. If you do not put your willpower, no matter how much they put you in 50,000 rehabilitation centers, you will relapse. But if you trust yourself, you can stumble and you will keep getting up, “he said.

“At this moment, I am doing things not for myself, but for my children, my mother, my partner, my family, all those who are behind. I think all those people have to be happy, as they are already doing, that they are proud of me … You learn from mistakes, “added the singer.

In addition, he presented to the members of his orchestra the Unrepentant of the Cumbia, with whom he has released a version of the song “Tan enamorados” by Ricardo Montaner. The group will offer a virtual concert on April 24.

