He got justice. Lucho Cáceres won the trial for defamation and slander that he filed against Magaly Medina, after having insulted him at the national level on her program. Now, the driver must pay him 70,000 soles. In addition, a two-year prison sentence was imposed on him, as confirmed by Judge María del Pilar Castillo of the 1st Criminal Court.

And it is that the host of “Magaly TV, the firm” committed the crimes against “honor, injury and aggravated defamation”, against the national artist. The sentence was given virtually and it should be noted that Medina and his lawyer did not appear at this, despite having been notified. As recalled, the ATV figure assured on several occasions that the actor had violent behavior towards his reporters and therefore called him a “thug”.

Lucho Cáceres’ lawyer warns Magaly Medina

Humbero Abanto, lawyer for Lucho Cáceres, reveals that Magaly Medina must take care of the terms she uses in her program to refer to the actor or other figures, because if another character sues her for the same crime, the sentence would become effective.

“Mrs. Magaly branded my client as scum and garbage in June 2020. As is understandable, it is a damage to his honor, he filed a lawsuit that he finally won. The lady can appeal, but I am confident that justice will be ratified, ”he told El Popular.

“The lady cannot commit this offense, because if another trial occurs for a similar term, the measure will become effective (two years in prison,” he stressed. Now, the “Urraca” will have to comply with rules of conduct, such as not changing domicile or be absent from their place of residence, appear obligatorily, on a monthly basis, before the Biometric Control Registry, and finally, pay the civil compensation to the complainant.

How did the confrontation between Magaly and Lucho Cáceres begin?

Lucho Cáceres and Magaly Medina have shown that they do not have a good relationship for years, since each one has taken advantage of their means to attack each other, however, the straw that broke the camel’s back was in July 2020 when the actor made a publication in his Facebook account where it indicates that the driver had not resocialized after having been in jail in 2008.

Publication on social networks would have unleashed the fury of the television host. Photo: Facebook.

Alfredo Zambrano’s wife did not remain silent and responded to his style on his program. “I don’t waste my time on scum, on trash, I don’t put my hand down the drain, stay in the dump where you came from, Lucho Cáceres,” he said.