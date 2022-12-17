lucho caceres He has taken over the covers of shows after his recent legal victory against Magaly Medina after a defamation lawsuit was filed against him due to the qualifiers that the host used to refer to him in his ATV tribune.

The actor from the cast of “De vuelta al barrio” visited the set of Moloko Podcasta streaming program hosted by Carlos Orozco, not only to refer to how he coped with his legal confrontation with “Urraca”, but also to condemn the “invasion of privacy” that public figures like him receive for being part of the world of entertainment.

Does Lucho Cáceres hate the entertainment press?

Lucho Cáceres justified the unfortunate reactions of some public figures towards members of the entertainment press. Likewise, he indicated that, when these types of incidents occur, communicators tend to be victimized.

“Now it turns out that you can’t say anything to the press and reporters, they are immaculate. You can’t say, ‘Can’t you ask me more intelligent questions?‘, and I’m not a fan of our friend (Gian Marco). And the worst thing is that people believe that we owe that to the public. The only thing an actor owes to his audience is a good performance, ”the Peruvian actor said at the beginning.

“Let’s not victimize (…) He is doing his job, poor thing, he has to eat,” said the artist, alluding to the speech that is usually used to defend the journalist when he is attacked by a celebrity personality.

Why is Lucho Cáceres no longer friends with Renzo Schuller and Gian Piero Díaz?

In that instance, he remembered Gian Piero Díaz and Renzo Schuller, who at the time gave him a similar response when he criticized the competition reality show they led on ATV. This fact cost him his friendship with the presenters.

“ I have been told this by drivers who earn $40,000 when I have criticized them for working in ‘Combate’. Until then, they were my friends “, accurate.

“Later we met and they told me: ‘Lucho, you don’t know everything that is behind that, about the families. You have to work, I’m going to have another child’. I was (surprised) and I think I even said sorry (sorry) ”, she said with a laugh.