Esperanza takes place in the early 80s, a day in the life of a family awaiting the visit of the candidate for the municipal elections. For the father, this will be the great opportunity to obtain the job that will give them the dreamed prosperity. Everyone concentrates on the preparations to receive the visitor, losing sight of what is truly important—the disappearance of the smallest of the clan—which makes us witnesses of the chaos and deterioration of a middle-class family in Lima.

“My character is the father of this chaotic family, in the midst of a crisis, in times of visa for a dream, where everyone wanted to leave and there was nothing. And this duck, as a father, tries to provide a light of hope for his family, to literally put a piece of food in his mouth and that is where the conflict of this work arises. Wait for this opportunity, and at the end of the play it will be seen if it happens or not. This character has all the characteristics of the man of that time: sexist, homophobic, racist. He has all the defects together,” says the actor about the performance by Marisol Palacios and Aldo Miyashiro, which premieres tonight at the theater of the PUCP Cultural Center, in San Isidro.

See also Pie Franco 2020, the jewel in the crown ” title=” Cast. Julia Thays, Diego Pérez, Brigitte Jouannet and Lucho Cáceres. Photo: diffusion ” width=”100%” height=”100%” loading=”lazy”/>

Cast. Julia Thays, Diego Pérez, Brigitte Jouannet and Lucho Cáceres. Photo: diffusion

—Although it is a story that takes place in the 80s, director Marisol Palacios defines it as a revealing montage of our national reality.

-Yeah. I believe that 40 years have passed and the same thing continues and I think that this is quite mobilizing. We have evolved in many things, but in the political aspect we are the same. Nothing has changed, we are still a pacific country.

—Does that make you sad, angry?

—I couldn’t define it in a word. But I think there is also a certain amount of resignation because if I start to analyze, we are going to be 80 and, after 40 years, this is still the same. It’s like the spirit of the country, it’s how you live here, that is, how you survive. So, within that, I think the interesting thing is not to add to these defects, but in some way to weigh the balance, combat them and try to find a solution. That is my way of thinking and racism is not a way of thinking, racism is a crime. I think that the work, in some way, is going to put a mirror in front of you and if you don’t understand by seeing it with a mirror in front of you, no one will make you understand, no one.

—It is each one of us working from our front.

—If you really love your country, don’t honk, respect the rights of others, let everyone live their life. If two people of the same sex want to walk hand in hand, let them walk. But if you have the number one series in the country that reincorporates a gay butler character into its cast, but that stereotypes, in some way, what was done in a sketch from 40 years ago to the entire LGBT community, what do you do? it can wait. The play is set in the 80s, but is totally current.

—Could they tell you that television is not for entertainment?

—Ok, it’s not there to educate, but it’s not there to stupidize or report flaws and stereotypes either.