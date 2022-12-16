lucho caceres visited the Moloko Podcast channel, in which he not only discussed his personal life, but also gave exclusive details of the recent lawsuit he won against Magaly Medina for the crime of defamation. The actor was encouraged to explain what were the reasons that encouraged him to file a lawsuit against the ATV figure.

Lucho Cáceres won trial against Magaly

After an intense legal battle, lucho caceres announced that Judge María del Pilar Castillo, of the First Criminal Court, ruled in his favor in the lawsuit for defamation and slander that he filed against Magaly Medina due to the constant insults he received from her on his show program.

As reported, The controversial host was accused of crimes against “honor, injury and aggravated defamation.” In addition, it was reported that neither “Urraca” nor her lawyer appeared at the hearing despite being previously notified.

Magaly Medina explains why her voice sounded strange in the edition of her program last Monday. Photo: composition La República/Capture ATV/Lucho Cáceres/Instagram

What motivated Lucho Cáceres to denounce Magaly?

Carlos Orozco and Hugo Lezama, hosts of the Moloko Podcast, did not hesitate to ask lucho caceres Why did you dare to denounce Magaly Medina. After that, the national artist clarified that the constant insults he received on national television were what caused him to make that decision.

“He told me several qualifiers. He told me ‘garbage’, ‘scum’, ‘poor devil’, ‘go back to the dump where you came from’. Insults that make up the crime of aggravated libel, aggravated defamation,” he said.

He also said that, although he won the trial, it does not mean that things have ended there, since Magaly could appeal in his favor and thus start another trial. “Honour is irreparable, so I win this lawsuit. It must be clarified, what I have won has been in the first instance, and I believe that the defendant is going to appeal, definitely, ”he added.

The career that Lucho Cáceres studied and helped him in court with Magaly

lucho caceres He revealed that his knowledge of the Law course helped him understand many things about the process in his trial against Magaly Medina. He thus made it known in the recent conversation that he had with the founders of Moloko Podcast.