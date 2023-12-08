The Supreme Court On Thursday, December 7, he denied the sentence filed against Magaly Medina by the renowned actor. Lucho Cáceres for defaming him on national television. As a result, the artist used his Facebook account to address the driver and warn her that, if she did not comply with the established ordinances, will go back to jail.

Post by Lucho Cáceres. Photo: Facebook of Lucho Cáceres

YOU CAN SEE: Supreme Court will not annul Magaly Medina’s sentence due to Lucho Cáceres’ demand

What did Lucho Cáceres say after winning a trial against Magaly Medina?

Cáceres urged Magaly to comply with her sentence. “Freedom of expression is not unrestricted. And this was established by the Supreme Court ruling, which established jurisprudence by condemning the driver Magaly Medina Vela for aggravated defamation against me.“, the actor began writing. “Actors, actresses, athletes, musicians, etc., do not hold public positions, which is why we do not owe anyone an account of our actions or what we do in the area of ​​our private life, and no one has the right to expose it in the media. Communication“he explained.

History of Lucho Cáceres. Photo: Facebook of Lucho Cáceres

Finally he sentenced: “I hope that after having completed this process, with three final rulings in each instance in my favor, a precedent will be set for anyone who decides to take action. I also hope that the rules of conduct imposed in the sentence on the convicted woman are met, otherwise the suspended prison will become effective.“, but that was not all. He posted part of the sentence on his Facebook stories and warned: ““The condemned woman better comply or she will go back to prison.”

Why did Lucho Cáceres denounce Magaly Medina?

Lucho Cáceres denounced the ‘Magpie’ after the host of ‘Magaly TV, la firma’ questioned whether the actor had given up drugs. “Are you rehabilitated, already? Are you rehabilitated, are you that same Lucho Cáceres from those years? Just as you talk to me about rehabilitation before the law,I’ll talk to you about drug rehabilitation”, said.

The event occurred after Caceres posted a photo of Magaly framed, alluding to the fact that the convicted hardly integrate properly into society: ““The resocialization of the convicted person is in many cases a utopian goal to achieve; in our country this is one of the most palpable cases.”, he wrote at the time. Fact that unleashed the fury of Medina.

#Lucho #Cáceres #sends #strong #message #Magaly #convicted #person #comply #return #prison