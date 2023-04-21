“At the bottom there is room” has become one of the most successful series in the Peruvian medium, which is why almost all the actors die to be part of its cast. However, Lucho Cáceres does not belong to this broad group, since he has pointed out emphatically that he does not intend to be part of the América TV production despite the money they may offer him.

In conversation with Carlos Orozco for his YouTube channel, he specified that he would like to work on television again, but he also remarked that he is focused on other types of projects in the short term.

Lucho Cáceres does not plan to return to “In the background there is room”

Lucho Cáceres was remembering his best characters on the small screen together with Christian Ysla when he himself spoke about “At the bottom there is room”. His words showed no doubt and he pointed out that he will not enter said series for any amount.

“I tell you something and it’s going to look like I have a post-war trauma or something. You give me a blank check, and I don’t do “There’s room in the back”, I’m telling you the truth. There are people who appreciate me very much, who have told me not to say that because they will think that I do not want to do fiction again, ”she indicated.

“Be careful, I want to do fiction again, but if you ask me what I want to do right now, I don’t know; but I do know that I do not want to do, and I would not return to that series for all the gold in the world, ”she added to the surprise of her interviewers.

