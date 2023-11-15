With more than 25 years of experience, Lucho Cáceres He has stood out for his performances in series, films, plays and was even a judge on a dance reality show. After his first appearance in the soap opera ‘The rich Vicky‘, the national actor has received various proposals for the small screen and one of them – the most recent – was ‘Dad in trouble’, broadcast by Latinan offer he rejected.

The artist said that after appearing for the casting, he was selected for one of the characters in the soap opera and worked together with Juan Carlos Rey de Castro, Luciana Blomberg, Nico Ponce, Joaquín Escobar and other actors. However, he explained his reasons why he said “no” to Peruvian production.

Why did Lucho Cáceres refuse to be in ‘Dad in trouble’?

During an interview with the YouTube channel Cinesmero, Lucho Cáceres He stated that his most risky role was for the series ‘My lucky day’, which was broadcast in a European country, where he was congratulated for the productions made in Peru. After that, he assures that it does not cause him to do more things, since he has had the opportunity to work for different formats. In that sense, he confessed that he was going to be in the current series on channel 2.

“I did the casting, they chose me. (…) I read (the script) and it was a romantic novel, but I was happy because there is that competition, because there is another channel that is putting out fiction and that it is pink, it doesn’t matter. I haven’t seen numbers, I think it hasn’t worked very well, but let them bet on something else,” she said at the beginning.

He also mentioned that he would have had problems with the director, since he would have liked to develop the character in his own way, but he noticed a detail during his casting, as they were seeking to replicate the character from the original Chilean series.

Lucho Cáceres changed his mind when he heard the offer and read the script for ‘Dad in Trouble’. Photo: Cinesmero/YouTube

“I had already seen the novel and It was not the profile I would have liked to give to that character., but at the casting they asked me. I went with another proposal (with his clothes for the characterization), but they told me no, I did my casting and they chose me,” she added.

On the other hand, he also referred to whether his refusal was related to economic matters. Although he did not specify how much they offered him, he assured that currently the salaries on television for fiction are no longer the same as those he left behind a few years ago, which helped him remain financially stable.

Which character from ‘Dad in Trouble’ would Lucho Cáceres have played?

Despite his rejection of the soap opera and revealing the details of his casting, Lucho Cáceres He did not confirm what his character was after being selected for ‘Dad in Trouble’. However, he gave some details as a riddle so that users can draw conclusions from him. “He is the only one who can be my age, they take him out at the touch, because there is no other,” he pointed out.