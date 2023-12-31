“My social networks are my wall newspaper,” says Lucho Cáceres. While he walks down a street and shops, a neighbor and a merchant give their opinion about the defamation lawsuit he filed. One supports it and the other thinks it was not necessary. “If people who commit crimes remain in an environment for more than 20 years, it is our fault,” the actor would later respond to us.

-Recently, due to the Tudela law, you told me that the union should also protest, for example, due to the repression that occurred in the marches.

-It seems petty to me, if people have given you a certain representation, not giving back in some way by improving the space we inhabit. I have no criticism for those who promote 17 brands a day, but why don't you use a piece of that space for something that is for the common good, that's my thing. It is not an obligation, but I see art as a commitment.

-Do you still think that television is not so harmless and that it works to “distract”?

-It's interesting because they can be created or not created, right? Some you can clearly identify, but others you can't. The 8 pm series says it portrays reality, but no, they would have to see the chaos in which we are immersed, the almost non-existent democracy, the dead. They portray another reality that surely exists in this viceregal Lima, but not everyone wants to get married nor are they heterosexual. TV, consciously or unconsciously, tries to ensure that nothing changes.

-Magaly Medina's sentence was confirmed. How do you summarize the process?

-I summarize it with one word: “recompensated.” I don't know if she would have acted the same if he hadn't spent six years in law school. I felt doubly obliged to take action. I was so clear about the crime that had been committed several times not only with me and I said: “This is the moment.” Also, the way I was insulted was quite harsh. Proof of this is that I have won in all three instances, it is 3-0 and it can no longer be appealed. It is forceful. Crimes have been committed in that program for many years and it has become normalized.

-In the sentence it is said that “you have used a journalistic medium to attack”, and the other party points out that you are against freedom of expression. How do you approach that?

-First of all, She is not a journalist and my defense was based a little on that.. She says it is a journalistic program and it is not. She makes gossip, morbid, but it is not press. Of course there is the entertainment press, but it confuses everything, it confuses public interest with morbidity, the common good with private life. She has confused so much that half of my classmates believe public people, They tell me! That's why I tell them: 'No, we are not mayors.' I believe that the important thing about this sentence is that it puts a stop to it because it establishes standards of conduct, because effective imprisonment can be requested.

-Do you think the program as we know it is going to end, then?

-That will depend on the actions. But they don't give it importance or they are afraid of it. Nobody is that powerful, what happens is that you don't want to buy into the lawsuit, not everyone wants a process that lasts almost 4 years.

-In the midst of this, you are part of the 'What color are your dead' campaign. When did the project start and what impact do you expect?

-I am friend of Mario Colan and he is part of Teatro SinVERgüenza (group he directs). When we went out to march, the first time, a group of actors and actresses got together, we wanted to do this type of things, right? Because we realized that going out to march is no longer changing anything. Mario came up with this campaign with the Human Rights Coordinator and I thought it was great and impressive. Fortunately, there is press to spread, which turns you into caviar and I already assume that as a compliment because caviar means opposing and caring about human rights. If doors were closed to me because of my political opinions, it would be a decoration.

