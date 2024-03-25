Efraín Aguilar, creator and director of the first eight seasons of 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio' (AFHS), recently revealed that he had the desire to include the national actor Lucho Cáceres in the cast of this successful América Televisión series.

However, despite the meetings and efforts that the screenwriter also made to convince the actor, who, according to Aguilar, had the desire to join the cast, the proposal did not come to fruition. The popular 'Betito' had already directed Cáceres in the series 'Mil oficios' and 'This is life', in which he demonstrated all his acting ability at the national level.

Did Lucho Cáceres always want to be part of the cast of 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio'?

According to Efraín Aguilar, Lucho Cáceres's refusal was not due to a lack of interest, but rather due to previous commitments to film projects. “I took him to have coffee, I begged him to enter the series, but he had other plans,” confessed the current councilor of the Municipality of Lima.

Despite the director's insistence, Cáceres chose to follow other professional paths and left a vacancy in the cast that would later be filled by another actor whose name Aguilar preferred not to reveal. “Lucho told me: 'No Efraín, I would like to, but I have a movie and the other thing'”the theater director assured daily Trome.

Lucho Cáceres gave life to 'Kike' in the series 'Mil oficios', whose character had a romance with actress Laly Goyzueta. Photo: Panamericana.

Lucho Cáceres denies the statements of Efraín Aguilar

In contrast to Efraín Aguilar's statements, the 54-year-old actor, Lucho Cáceres, stated in April 2023 that he has not received invitations to join the new seasons of 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio'.

Furthermore, the artist pointed out that, even if he were offered a role, he would probably reject it, since he considers he has fulfilled his quota in terms of participation in comedy television series. “I've been on a lot of shows, and being in one place for too long… kills the artist,” Cáceres shared last year.

Why did Lucho Cáceres criticize the series 'At the bottom there is room'?

It all goes back to the first days of January 2024. Lucho Cáceres took advantage of the great controversy that was generated by the grand finale of the tenth season of 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio'. There he attacked, from his Instagram account, the final chapter of the series.

“Seriously? Is there anyone who is curious, intrigued or suspenseful about the ending of some national fiction?“, the actor asked himself, minimizing the last chapter.

Lucho Cáceres attacked the end of season 10 of 'At the bottom there is room'. Photo: Instagram/Lucho Cáceres.

However, no one imagined that they would receive an immediate response from Erick Elera, who plays Joel Gonzales in 'AFHS'. “The good thing is that you are pending“A hug, mate,” the popular 'Cara de Pez' responded online. That provoked fury in Cáceres, who decided to respond quickly.

“As for being attentive, I do it with everything, Erick, dear. Cinema, theater and television, I work on this, but it would never occur to me to waste a single second of my time in front of a story that has been repeated for more than 20 years It has absolutely no suspense, is totally predictable and absurd in the worst of ways. In fact, I think more than entertaining stupid, but that's just my point of view. A hug,” she ranted.

