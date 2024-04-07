Days ago, Efraín Aguilar, the creator and former director of 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio', revealed that actor Lucho Cáceres rejected his proposal to play one of the most popular characters in the series. America TV. In that sense, the remembered 'Kike', of 1,000 jobs, flatly rejected the offer on several occasions to focus more on his film career.

“I begged Lucho Cáceres. I told him: 'I want you to go into 'There is room at the back.' But he told me: 'No, Efraín. I would like to, but I have a movie and the other thing.' In the end, I couldn't convince him and we took another actor. “I will not say the name so that there is no conflict,” Aguilar said that time. For this reason, a debate was generated on social networks about the possible character that Cáceres could have played. The actor cleared up doubts by revealing his name, which surprised many.

YOU CAN SEE: Is Karime Scander leaving 'At the bottom there is room'? Bolivian press assures that Alessia will not continue in series

Which character from 'At the bottom there is room' did Lucho Cáceres refuse to play?

Lucho Cáceres He revealed on his official Facebook account that Efraín Aguilar proposed him to play the character of 'Pepe' Gonzales in 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio'. However, by rejecting the offer, the creator of the América series ended up choosing actor David Almandoz, who is currently one of the most beloved actors in the series and a fundamental piece in the plot.

“'Pepe', more of the same. For what I had been doing, it was more of the same. Maybe for other actors not“, he responded to one of his followers, who asked him about the character he refused to be in the aforementioned Peruvian production.

Lucho Cáceres always interacts with his followers. Photo: Facebook Lucho Cáceres.

YOU CAN SEE: How old is María Grazia Gamarra, actress of 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio', and how many nationalities does she have?

Does Lucho Cáceres regret today having said no to 'At the bottom there is room'?

“Not at all (I regret it). “If he had not made that decision, he would not have made films.”, Lucho Cáceres responded to one of his followers who asked him the million-dollar question. “One builds a path, not only by what one does, but also by what one rejects. “You have to learn to say no.”added the famous actor from productions such as 'La gran Sangre' and 'This is life'

Furthermore, a follower of the actor agreed with his response and commented that if he had accepted Aguilar's proposal, he would be repeating the same wedding or wake scene year after year, as usually happens at the end of each season on 'AFHS'. To which Cáceres agreed and described it as “terrible.”

Actor Lucho Cáceres does not regret having said no to 'At the bottom there is room'. Photo: Facebook América TV.

When and at what time does season 11 of 'At the bottom there is room' premiere?

Season 11 of 'At the bottom there is room' is scheduled to premiere this Monday, April 8, 2024, at 8:40 p.m. m., at your usual time. In this we will see all the loose ends left by the final episode of season 10, such as the presumed death of Alessia Montalbán, who is the daughter of 'Tito' and the whereabouts of Francesca Maldini.

Currently, it is unknown if the launch episode will be one hour, as it usually is, or if it will be a special edition that will be extended during its broadcast.

#Lucho #Cáceres #confesses #beloved #character #refused #play #39Al #Fondo #Hay #Sitio39