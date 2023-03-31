Lucho Barrios He is one of the greatest bolero singers in our country. With more than 150 published albums and 100,000 recorded songs, the artist had a wide variety of hits. Among them are “Marabú”, “You fool me, woman”, “Liquor glasses”, among others.

The chalaco managed to stand out throughout America and was very loved in Ecuador, Chili and Argentina. For her work, she received the musical palmas of the Apdayc, an award that had only been granted to Yma Sumac. Lucho Barrios passed away on May 5, 2010, at the age of 75, but his legacy continues.

Why did Lucho Barrios first achieve fame in Ecuador and not in Peru?

Luis Barrios Rojas was born on April 22, 1935 in Callao. Of humble origins, as a child he accompanied his mother to the houses where he went to work. In that swing he found a position as a telegram delivery man, which took him to the opera school, where upon hearing it they invited him to study for free

Although Lucho Barrios is known for being a bolero player, in the beginning he dedicated himself to classical music, including Creole, but in Peruvian lands there was great competition in that genre, so it did not prosper.

It was his friend ‘Chalo’ Reyes who told him that Julio Jaramillo, dedicated to bolero, was the singer with the most albums sold in Peru and that he should aim for that genre. In this way, an invitation to record in Ecuador would make him famous in the northern country, since he released his first musical hit, “Juanita”.

Lucho Barrios conquers Europe

In 1988, with hits like “Marabú” or “Dos medalillas”, he established himself as one of the most successful singers in Peru, when on November 15 he performed at the Olympia Theater in Paris. This concert was well received.

There he sang songs from his repertoire and music from Chile and Ecuador. It should be noted that he, so far, is the first and only Peruvian artist to achieve this feat on French soil.

In said venue, where he sang to hundreds of hearts, world-class artists had already performed. Among them we have Édith Piaf, Frank Sinatra and even The Beatles.

