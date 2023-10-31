As part of a project that revives the work of iconic women of Latin music, the Ellas Rugen label re-released Yma Sumac’s music from Madrid. Now it is the voice of Lucha Reyes that persists and is heard in Europe. “The Peruvian singer finally takes his place among the greats of all time”says The Guardian. The British newspaper dedicates an article to her legacy and recalls that the artist—said farewell by thousands on October 31, 1973 at the San Francisco Church—has been compared to Edith Piaf.

“The only big difference between Edith Piaf and Lucha Reyes was that the French knew what a gem they had and knew how to export it,” responds Peruvian producer Jalo Núñez del Prado to The Guardian. “If Lucha Reyes had the kind of industry support that people received in England, the United States or France, she would be recognized along with Billie Holiday because she is just amazing.”

Today marks 50 years since the death of the singer born on July 19, 1936. He released his first album in 1970., The golden brunette of Peru, A letter to heaven, Always criolla and My last song would follow. “Maybe I’m part of the last generation that’s really aware of it,” he said. Núñez del Prado. “Lucha Reyes is heard everywhere, and although many people recognize the songs, they don’t know who sang them. “I want people to know about her and what she was like.”

And the relaunch of his music also remembers his origins. Reyes survived poverty, gender violence and racism. His career paved the way for current Creole figures. Part of his life was portrayed in the outstanding play Without saying goodbye and in the documentary Fight Kings: Letter to Heaven. Today, in the Los Incas auditorium of the Ministry of Culture, there will be a tribute by his great-niece and performer Rafaela Infantes.