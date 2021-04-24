Kiev (AFP)

Romanian coach Mirchia Lucescu drew a smile full of meaning after the whistle, announcing the victory of his team, Dynamo Kiev, Ukraine, last Saturday, over his rival Shakhtar Danetsk, who supervised him for more than ten years.

It is true that the elderly Lucescu (75 years) is still in his first season with Dynamo Kiev, but the 1-0 victory over Shakhtar at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev means that he is one victory away from giving his team the first league title five years ago.

With a 10-point lead over his rivals, four stages ahead of the Ukrainian League final, Lucescu is enjoying a beautiful retirement.

But after spending 12 years at the helm of Shakhtar’s art administration, the Lucescu celebrations can be understood.

“It is not easy for me, it is difficult for me to organize the way Dynamo played in this short period and achieve results, but we succeeded,” said the man who spent 40 years of his life in coaching, including Romania, Turkey and Inter.

Dynamo can clinch the title on Sunday if he beats Inholitz Petrovi, but does that convince the club’s fans that Lucescu is the right coach?

Lucescu’s football history is only part of the problem, albeit a large part. Between 2004 and 2016, he led Shakhtar to 22 titles, including the 2009 European Union Cup, and some still consider him “Mr. Shakhtar”.

Dynamo’s contract with him last season caused a great deal of controversy among the fans. The Ultras expressed their anger, accusing Lucescu of repeatedly speaking offensively about their club, and considering that his appointment was “a spit in the face of all Dinamo fans”.

The veteran coach was not comfortable with the reaction, and two days after his appointment, he expressed his desire to leave, but the support of the club president, Igor Surkes, made him change his decision.

Apart from football, lies the politics of a burning region, after Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, which was controlled by Ukraine. Many Ukrainians have not forgotten what Lucescu said in 2016: “Russia and Ukraine are the same country for me.”

“They were fired by chance,” said the Russian Zenit coach in 2016, “but for my colleagues this is the former Soviet Union.”

The Dinamo Radical’s fans are not shy about demonstrating their nationalism. Some of them joined the armed forces in a war with separatists backed by Russia in the east of the country, which forced Shakhtar to leave the headquarters occupied by the rebels in 2014.

From his early days in Kiev, the crowd protested, using all occasions to protest, lighting torches and chanting, “Lucescu, go!”

The crowd’s position did not budge, even after Dynamo won the first game of Uchisco against Shakhtar 3-1 in the Super Cup last August.

After initially conserving the actions of the masses, the seasoned Roman became in a stronger position,

“I don’t consider them a fan,” he said this week. “I’m interested in playing, results and developing a dynamo.”

The expert coach upset the dynamo in the span of nine months, without making drastic changes in terms of contracts.

Dynamo could not face the likes of Juventus and Barcelona in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, but it reached the round of 16 in the counterpart competition “Europa League”, where it went out against Villarreal of Spain.

His position looks very different this season in the league, after dropping by a record 23 points last season with former coach Alexei Mikhailchenko.

“Without changing his squad, Lucescu succeeded in changing the results, and the available players rose to a higher level. He finds a personal approach for everyone, his authority is unwavering and the players trust him,” Artem Frankov, editor-in-chief of Football Magazine, told AFP.

The Ultras said this week: They do not trust Baluchesco even if he brings them the Champions League title, but their tone may change after Sunday’s match.