mexican singers bright Star and Manuel Mijares They have become two of the artists most admired by the public in Mexico, the USA and other countries, since individually they have achieved success on stage and she in her facet as an actress as well.

star and Manuel Mijares They were married for several years, in 2011 they separated and continued with a friendly relationship that is admired by the public and mainly by their fans, since they consider them an example to follow due to the excellent relationship they have always had.

In recent months, Lucero and Manuel Mijares have been working together on tour ‘Till we were done’, Well, their fans have been asking them to get together for a long time and in a single concert they wanted to see them sing, and they have done it successfully.

bright Star He recently made public that he was separating from Michel Kuri, with whom he had been in a romantic relationship for several years, and after that, many people on social networks have commented that they would like “a reunion” between her and Manuel Mijareseven many of the fans of both would love to return as a couple.

A video circulates on Tik Tok in which it is seen that the ex-partner is approached by several journalists and after taking pictures of them they yell at them: “kiss, kiss…”, which caused surprised faces and not “so friendly” on the part of the artists.

“If it’s not a wedding…”, answers Lucero before such a request and after that the video manages to accumulate more than two million views and thousands of comments.

Lucero and Manuel Mijares singing with their daughter Lucero Mijares. Instagram photo

Netizens defend bright Star and Manuel Mijares, as they point out that they must be respected and not pressured by some media, as shown in the video.

“People do not understand that Mijares no longer wants to return”, “they love each other forever but now it is different”, “respect their relationship”, are some comments from users on Tik Tok.

star and Manuel Mijares They are the parents of two children, Lucero Mijares and José Manuel, and after being divorced, they have always maintained an excellent relationship that is applauded by many people.

Lucero and Mijares triumph with their ‘Hasta que nos se hace’ tour. Instagram photo

