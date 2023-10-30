Mexican actress Lucero, during the premiere of the series ‘El gallo de oro’, in Mexico City, on October 17. Media and Media (Getty Images)

“Big eyes, a snub nose, a tiny mouth that I’m loving,” sings a dazzled teenager Pedro Fernández, in the role of Pablo, to a 14-year-old Lucero. The scene, filmed in a forest, corresponds to the film Coquette, from 1983—one of Televisa’s best received and largest audience productions—which had both singers and performers as protagonists. 40 years later, Lucero Hogaza León, better known and remembered by the Mexican family as Lucerito, because she began her career at the age of 10 in children’s programs such as Chiquilladaskeeps the description of the song on his smiling face, as if time and the idyll with his audience were timeless.

Now, more than 10 years after his last participation in the soap opera For her I’m eva (2012), the so-called “America’s sweetheart” returns to the small screen in the role of Bernarda Cutiño, The Caponerain The golden rooster, a series that is inspired by the novel of the same name by the writer Juan Rulfo. Lucero, according to him, was looking for a character that could equal or even surpass what he had done with iconic characters in successful and remembered productions such as Bonds of love (1995) or I am your master (2010), in which the actress played women in different ranges of interpretation.

“I fell in love with nothing, nothing. Nothing really grabbed me enough to return, until I was introduced to this story by Juan Rulfo, which I found super attractive and very interesting. It is not the same version that we have seen on other occasions with The golden rooster. This is a unique and exclusive where people are going to discover things that are not even in the book. It is a great project to return to the screen,” says the actress.

Lucero, in a promotional image for ‘El gallo de oro’. alberto oviedo

Rulfo’s novel was written between 1956 and 1958, but saw the light of day for the first time in 1980. Before its publication, it was used by Gabriel García Márquez and Carlos Fuentes for the script of a Mexican film of the same name directed by Roberto Gavaldón, released in 1964. Likewise, Arturo Ripstein made his own version of the story in 1986, in a film he titled The empire of fortune. According to the synopsis of the 10-episode series, it is set in Mexico in the 1940s, and follows Dionisio Pinzón, a shy town crier whose passion is cockfighting, who falls in love with Bernarda, known as La Caponera, a sensual and impulsive woman who makes a living touring the towns of Mexico singing in palenques (fairs). The meeting between the two will change their luck forever.

“Building the character was not easy at all, because this woman is really very different. She speaks differently, she swears. She behaves very differently than I do, she is a woman who drinks tequilas and sings for the simple fact of feeling free. She fights when she has to fight and she doesn’t accept things just because society dictates it. She is a woman very advanced of her time. She is like a heroine for women today,” says Lucero.

Along with his co-stars, actors such as José Ron, Plutarco Haza and Luis Felipe Tovar, among others, Lucero spent 20 weeks away from home, filming in San Luis de Potosí and Hidalgo. She admits that after so much time away from the cameras and the demands of a television set, it was difficult for her to be separated from her children, Lucero Mijares and José Manuel Mijares, the result of her 14-year marriage to the popularly known Mexican singer. like Mijares. The actress says that she can no longer say yes to any character. She is not a conformist. She has become more demanding when it comes to choosing who to play. Her experience climbing the levels and seeing the results she has had with the public over the years is the reason why she has always demanded more from herself.

“You can’t say yes to any character, because they are cute or friendly; or being faced with a story that has many shortcomings, but ‘is beautiful’. From a certain point onwards you begin to want to round everything off so that everything really has weight, that it fits well with what you are longing for. You have to always evolve, take steps forward and not take steps backwards,” says the actress.

Lucero and José Ron, protagonists of the series ‘El gallo de oro’. alberto oviedo

Lucero, who along with acting built a musical career with more than 30 record albums and successful singles like Not anymore either Electricitythis 2023 commemorates 40 years of his first album I promise and his first leading role in the cinema, Coquette. Also, this year marks three decades since the first TVyNovelas award he received for his stellar work in The poor relatives (1993). Lucerito, as many still refer to her, has witnessed the changes and evolution of female characters in the Mexican audiovisual industry. “The world has woken up and women have a different agenda,” she says.

“When I was very young the female characters were naive women. Now they obviously have more courage and more courage to confront and confront injustices. There is an evolution in the characters, like La Caponera, because despite being from the period, she can be at the forefront. We need more strong female characters who are examples for other women. I’m not saying that she is exemplary and that they have to be like her, but in fiction she becomes a heroine for those women who seek to respond or confront a rude neighbor or the man who attacks me in the bus or subway every day. It is very nice that you can see this evolution in women in the world and through the screens,” she concludes.

