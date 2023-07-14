For ten years, Lucero and Michel Kuri they had and enjoyed a relationship known to all and they were able to enjoy it, since they traveled together to different parts of the world and defined themselves as a happy couple, but on this day she makes public her parting with him.

Mexican singer and actress bright Star and the Mexican businessman Michel Kuri they announced their separation; In a statement, both mention that they decided to take a temporary break by mutual agreement, as they considered it convenient.

“Times are playing a trick on us, work absorbs us and we cannot share so many moments together and live together as we have always done,” says Lucero, a 53-year-old native of CDMX.

“From the deep love that Micho and I have for each other, we want to share that for now we have decided to put a pause on our beautiful relationship as a couple for so many years.”

bright Starex-wife of Manuel Mijaresafter separating from him, formed with Michel Kuri a stable relationship and for ten years they were together and supported each other personally and professionally.

In several interviews, Lucero said that he met Michel Kuri thanks to a mutual friendwho introduced them without romantic intentions, but “everything happened between the two unexpectedly.”

In 2011, after 14 years of marriage, Lucero and Manuel Mijares announced their separation and both said that their relationship was characterized by respect and love. After ending their marriage, both continued a cordial relationship to date.

Later, Lucero meets Michel Kuri, they start their relationship and she refers to her new partner and life as “a super nice love story”. Marriage was never among her plans, the singer of hits like ‘Electricity’ also said.

After announcing her separation with Michel Kuri, Lucero thanks the public and fans for their support, understanding and affection, she also asks for respect.