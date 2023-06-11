The singers Lucero and Luis Miguel became two of the most famous in Mexico and other countries since the eighties, because with their music they could reach the hearts of youth who made them their idols.

In 1985, Lucero and Luis Miguel starred in a tender love story in the plot of the movie ‘Love Fever’, which was a national success and over the years has been broadcast on several television channels that show Mexican cinema.

‘All the love in the world’ is the song that Lucero and Luis Miguel performed in a duet and was part of the tape ‘Fever of love’, it is included in the album ‘Un pedacito de mi’, the fourth in her musical career , composed by Luis Rey, the late father of Luis Miguel.

Scene from the film ‘Love Fever’, starring Lucero and Luis Miguel in 1985. Internet photo

In various news portals it is shared that Lucero recalled the success of his film in the middle of filming ‘El gallo de oro’, a series in which he stars with José Ron and in which PLutarco Haza, Alejandro Avila and Luis Ernesto Franco.

To celebrate the end of the recordings of ‘El gallo de oro’, part of the cast went to a show center in CDMX to have fun, and Lucero “had a dove” singing “All the love in the world”.

Lucero remembers when she and Luis Miguel gave each other “All the love in the world” (VIDEO)

The user @onda_lucerina on Instagram shares a video in which you can see the moment in which Lucero sings said song, accompanied by the actors of ‘El gallo de oro’, and has been able to charm her fans.