There is no doubt that Lucerito Mijares inherited from her parents Lucero and Manuel Mijares the taste and love for art, since she has proven to be an artist in every sense of the word, since sing, act and dance like a pro.

But now Lucerito Mijares, who is 18 years old, shows his skills as an impersonator and imitates his famous parents Lucero and Manuel Mijares, also causing laughter and admiration from everyone.

Little by little, Lucerito Mijares is consolidating as one of the great figures of the Mexican show business, since he has had the opportunity to sing in several concerts that his parents have offered and he does it quite well.

In a video that circulates on Twitter, Lucerito Mijares can be seen imitating the voices and attitudes of his parents, from whom he inherited his stage talent. It is seen that at first he resisted, then it does and the moment goes viral.

“Lucerito I think we are going to name him… like you,” said Lucerito Mijares with the voice of Manuel Mijares; “Manuelito, how original”, He responded with the voice of his mother Lucero.

Lucerito Mijares IMITATES her parents Lucero and Mijares and shows how talented she is (VIDEO)

Lucerito Mijares makes his theater debut soon

Lucerito Mijares is currently rehearsing the staging ‘El Mago’, as he will soon debut with it in CDMX, accompanied by a great artistic cast.

In her social networks, Lucerito Mijars shows what her routines are like in rehearsals and hopes that with her work the public that goes to see her will be pleased, because she does it with her heart, she has shared it in recent interviews.

Join our chat and receive Entertainment news on your WhatsApp