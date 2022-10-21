The income of Little light a “There is room in the background” surprised his followers, even more so by revealing that he will be Joel’s new love interest. This Thursday, October 20, the model was present in “On everyone’s lips” to give details about her character Dalila, but the drivers were speechless when they heard a revelation about her partner Rony Ríos.

Lucecita was away from the spotlight for several months and her return to “Al fondo hay lugar” was a big promotion for her acting career. Users applauded the model’s character and many hope that the outings between Delilah and Joel continue to continue seeing her on screens.

What did Lucecita reveal in “On everyone’s lips”?

During the interview with “On everyone’s lips”, Ricardo Rondón asked him about the conditions that Lucecita had to accept to continue her acting career: “Is it true that you have made it a condition that you not ‘chapes’ in the soap opera?

To which the athlete confirmed: “It is true. Years ago he put that condition on me because it is not the first proposal that they make me to act in a series, in a soap opera. Many years ago they called me for ‘Nectar in the sky’. It’s the first time I’ve commented on this, but I couldn’t because at that time we were a bit immature as a couple and we didn’t know if we were going to endure the situation, but now we are super mature and there is trust. Also, everything that happens is in Delilah’s skin.”

Lucecita recounts how she entered “In the background there is room”

The actress was excited with the income she had to the América TV teleseries. “She was a surprise. I have her experience in acting. Logically, I went through a casting. You know that for each character, no matter how well known you are, you go through a casting. Happy when they told me that she was going to play the part (…). I feel quite privileged, it is a beautiful challenge that I am beginning to take on with all the passion and dedication that characterizes me,” Lucecita said in an interview with El Popular.

Lucecita Ceballos went through a marital crisis with her husband

During an interview with El Popular, the model confessed that her marriage was not going through a good time: “Sometimes, over the years, relationships wear out. Sometimes one feels that there is no more, that there is saturation, but I do not want to advance anything. He is a spectacular man, especially with principles”.