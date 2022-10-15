“There is room in the background” continues to give Peruvian viewers what to talk about. Chapter 81 of the Peruvian production marked the return of delilah and put Joel Gonzales in a difficult situation. According to what we saw and a leaked scene, Lucecita’s character could become her new love.

The appearance of the comic host and actress was a great surprise for the public, since many expected that Joel and Macarena Montalbán would give themselves a chance as a couple. Now it only remains to wait how the story will develop in the new episodes.

It should be noted that yesterday a scene was leaked between Joel and Little Light in a park. Even more impressive, the character of Lucecita is heard saying: “We’ve been dating for a week” and everything seems to indicate that the suspicions will come true.

Where to see “In the background there is room”?

“In the background there is room” can be enjoyed live on América TV and the América Tv Go application. It should be noted that the second method is available from any mobile device.

What time to watch the episodes of “AFHS”?

The Peruvian series broadcasts its chapters starting at 8:40 pm, after “This is war” and before “Luz de luna”.