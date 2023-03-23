On the occasion of Prometeon’s “Meet the titans” event dedicated to motorcycling champions, we interviewed Marco Lucchinelli. World champion in 500cc in 1981, he shared some memories of the riders who took the stage with him: Loris Capirossi and Giacomo Agostini. Of the latter he said: “We’ve known Giacomo for a lifetime and at first I hated him. Now I’ve changed my mind and valued him. Marco also talks about the strongest riders of his era from Barry Sheene to the unfortunate Path Hennen and of the most charismatic current ones from Miller to Razgatlıoğlu”.

