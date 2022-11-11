Debora Pierini, 26, was seriously injured in the explosion that destroyed the semi-detached house where she lived on Via Camaiore in Torre, in the municipality of Lucca on 27 October. She had been pulled alive from the rubble unlike the couple her neighbors, Luca Franceschi, 69, and Lyudmyla Perets, 44. Pregnant in the eighth month, the young woman had undergone an emergency caesarean section. She had since been in the Cisanello burn center where she died last night. Dante, her child, from what he has learned is still hospitalized in the neonatal intensive care of the neonatal hospital of the Santa Chiara hospital in Pisa.

“The municipal administration and the city of Lucca huddle around the family, in a grief that is difficult to express in words: we are communities even in the great pain of such a broken young life”, the words of the mayor of Lucca Mario Pardini, who he also announced the short-term activation of “a current account to raise funds for the families of the victims of Torre, where donations from public and private entities will be able to flow”.

The investigations

In terms of investigations, the Lucca prosecutor’s office recently notified 37 warranties for collapse, fire and negligent damage, manslaughter and negligent injuries: investigated by the directors of the board of the gas company to the workers who installed the LPG system in one of the two houses or those who carried out work on the sewers, and again, from the ownership of the houses to the plumbers. A large number, in order to appoint its own consultants for non-repeatable technical assessments and for the autopsies of the victims, destined to decrease once the causes of the gas leak considered responsible for the explosion and which also caused the injury are clarified, lightly, of two workers who were passing, aboard a truck in via Camaiore.

The hypothesis

Two hypotheses are being examined: a malfunction of the system connected to the LPG tank that served one of the two houses, perhaps also due to recent works carried out by a company on the sewerage of the house, or a problem with the methane network serving the another house, also connected to connection works carried out by another company two weeks earlier. To clarify, the prosecutor appointed Francesco Marotta as technical consultant, the engineer who was also an expert in the massacre at the Viareggio station for the Lucca prosecutor’s office.

The condolences of the Municipality of Seravezza

Deep condolences were expressed by the Municipality of Seravezza for the death of Debora Pierini. The administration of the municipality of which Pierini was originally from and where his parents reside took action “to evaluate the possible support to be guaranteed to the family” of the young woman, then working to create “a support network for the needs that may emerge, even in consideration of the fact that Debora leaves, in addition to her husband and parents, little Dante, the baby of a few days born with an emergency caesarean section ». «As individual administrators – explains the commissioner Valentina Mozzoni – we will make a personal financial contribution to meet the expenses and basic needs of this family so hard hit. In the meantime, together with the councilor for social work Stefano Pellegrini and the director of the Terre Medicee Foundation Davide Monaco, we are coordinating the various associations, individual citizens and those who have shown themselves willing to help. Right now we are evaluating the forms of support that may be necessary, let’s not forget that this young family, in addition to the very serious bereavement, now finds itself without a home, without anything “.