First the explosion then the collapse of the house. It happened in Montecarlo (Lucca), in via Traversa Marginone, this morning, around 11.30. The explosion was probably caused by a gas leak, according to the firefighters, who have been intervening on the spot since the first minutes. There are currently four minor injuries, taken to hospital, as reported by 118.

Among them a woman and her two children aged 9 and 12 who only suffered bruises or grazes: it is probable that they were outside the house and were hit by the material that fell due to the collapse. A fourth person suffered chest trauma. Meanwhile, at least two people would still be imprisoned in the rubble.

The firefighters are on the spot, together with Usar personnel (for the search in the rubble) from the Prato and Pisa commands, teams from Pistoia, Pescia, and the dog lovers from the Siena command.

