Lucca Comics, Salvini against Amnesty International: “This is called racism”

“This is called racism.” This is how Matteo Salvini commented on Amnesty International’s announcement of the step back from Lucca Comics, an event sponsored by the Israeli embassy.

"The patronage of the Israeli embassy at Lucca Comics pushes us to renounce our presence," wrote Amnesty International, explaining that they "cannot ignore the fact that Israeli forces are incessantly besieging and bombing the Gaza Strip, with enormous losses of civilian lives", the NGO's explanation which sparked a reaction via social media from the deputy prime minister.

A stance that sparked a reaction from the leader of the League, after the defection announced yesterday by Zerocalcare. The famous cartoonist also cited, as the reason for the step back, the patronage of the Israeli embassy at the fair which will start next Wednesday 1st November.