The Lucca Comics & Games festival has confirmed itself as a cultural event that blends creativity and reality, a place of dialogue and involvement where significant themes are transformed into artistic expressions. Despite the challenges posed by the bad weather that hit the region, leaving an indelible mark on those who experienced the event, solidarity was manifested through a charity auction organized by the Performance Area, the proceeds of which will be donated to the victims of the bad weather. The recent edition of the festival highlighted that the importance of Lucca Comics & Games transcends purely statistical numbers. In addition to the 314,220 tickets sold, the 15,000 accredited professionals, the 700 exhibitors and international guests, the festival has expanded its reach to include remote participants, including the over 130,000 users who followed the live streams and those who watched the broadcasts of RAI.

The culmination of the event was reached with the surprise presentation of a self-portrait by Luis Royo on the stage of the Carducci Pavilion, a work which, together with that of Frank Miller, will become part of the prestigious collection of the Uffizi Galleries. Emanuele Vietina, director of the festival, commented: “The ability to incorporate the complexities of contemporary life into the festival is a sign of maturity and is one of the keys to the success of Lucca Comics & Games 2023. Complexities that we are proud to have faced led by universal values ​​shared with our entire community. This edition marks a step of further growth, a new path that prepares us for the next editions with the certainty that hospitality, union, respect for the plurality of opinions and sensitivities are the pillars of an event that is and wants increasingly be a point of reference for the sector at an international level and a comfortable place for everyone”. The cultural debate and values ​​expressed through the official poster of the festival, created by Tomer and Asaf Hanuka, underline the importance of narratives and stories as a means for collective improvement and the shared passion that unites participants.