Inaugurated the Discord server of Lucca Comics & Games, a new permanent channel to unite the event with its community, in the name of the key theme of this year’s edition: Together. On the occasion of the thirtieth anniversary of Lucca Games, therefore, the celebrations also pass from Discord, which hosts a special space also for some of the main gaming events such as the Ruolimpiadi, the Mastering Tournament, the Grog Trophy, the Unpublished Game, the Game of ‘Year and the Roleplaying Game of the Year. Discord is the free communication application that allows you to use voice, text and video chats to keep in touch with your community, whose popularity has grown more and more to become the reference app for the sector. Available on Windows, MacOS, Linux, iOS, iPadOS, Android and even in browsers, Discord can be accessed by virtually anyone. Within the server dedicated to the festival, in addition to the events already mentioned, it will be possible to find the thematic channels dedicated to board games, role-playing games, miniatures and card games but also to game books, video games and the miscellaneous channel off topic. Furthermore, in the “tavern” voice chat, it will be possible to talk verbally about the hottest topics of the moment. The invite links allows you to join the server and participate in the Lucca Comics & Games community.