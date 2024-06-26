Lucca Comics & Games, which has always been a crossroads of contamination between different arts, a place where comics, games, cinema, literature and music come together in a multisensory experience, has revealed some of the innovations linked to the 2024 edition. On the occasion of Puccini’s centenary, the festival of this he year presents itself as a real operatic composition, entitled “The Butterfly Effect”, designed by none other than Yoshitaka Amano.

The first act, “Ouverture”, was revealed today, with the press conference on June 26th. This work, signed by Yoshitaka Amanois dedicated to Puccini’s Tosca and represents an embrace between two characters, embodying the energy of the festival and its audience of “butterflies”.

In September, the festival will enter its own second act with a crescendo of news and announcements. The image that will accompany this phase will be dedicated to Madame Butterflyevoking the growing excitement that precedes the festival.

The wait will culminate on October 30th with the third act, represented by an opera inspired by the princess Turandotsymbolizing the apotheosis of creativity and passion that characterizes Lucca Comics & Games.

Furthermore, from 13 November 2024 to 1 March 2025, the Fabbrica del Vapore in Milan will host the Amano Corpus Animæ exhibition. This exhibition will offer a comprehensive overview of the work of Yoshitaka Amanocelebrating the Maestro’s 50-year career with more than 100 original works.

The events announced for Lucca Comics & Games 2024

Lucca Comics & Games 2024 It promises to be a memorable edition, full of unmissable events And celebrations who will pay homage to the creativity and innovation that have always distinguished this extraordinary festival.

Streaming and Cinema

Netflix and Squid Game 2 : Netflix will world premiere Squid Game 2, featuring the creator Hwang Dong-hyuk and the protagonists Lee Jung Jae And Wi Ha Jun who will meet fans on October 31st.

: Netflix will world premiere Squid Game 2, featuring the creator and the protagonists And who will meet fans on October 31st. one piece: The celebrations for the 25th anniversary of One Piece will culminate in Lucca, with the participation of Tatsuya Nagamine And Kenji Yokoyamaand many surprises at the TOEI Animation stand.

Dungeons & Dragons

One of the main events will be the exhibition “Gateway to Adventure: 50 Years of D&D Art”, which will showcase the Koder Collection for the first time in the world. This extraordinary collection includes original masterpieces by iconic artists such as Larry Elmore, Jeff Easley, Clyde Caldwell, Keith Parkinson, BromAnd Todd Lockwood.

Curators of the Exhibition : The exhibition will be curated by Jon Peterson one of the game’s leading historians and author of “Dungeons and Dragons – Art & Arcana” and “The Making of Original Dungeons & Dragons 1970-1977”. Jessica Lee Patterson an art historian who has been working on cataloging the collection since 2022, will collaborate with Peterson.

: The exhibition will be curated by one of the game’s leading historians and author of “Dungeons and Dragons – Art & Arcana” and “The Making of Original Dungeons & Dragons 1970-1977”. an art historian who has been working on cataloging the collection since 2022, will collaborate with Peterson. Location: The exhibition will be hosted in the suggestive Chiesa dei Servi, already used in the past for exhibitions of original tables, but this year it will be transformed to accommodate an editorial and artistic journey that will also leave great space for the interactive experience and the game itself.

Another significant moment will be the naming of the basement of the bastion San Paolino a Gary Gygax And Dave Arneson, the creators of Dungeons & Dragons. This symbolic gesture represents the culmination of a journey started 15 years ago, with the involvement of artists such as Larry Elmore and authors like Tracy and Laura Hickmanand finally finds its fulfillment with the approval of the city of Lucca.

To explore the present and future of Dungeons & Dragons, he will be present in Lucca Jeremy Crawford, lead rules designer of D&D and lead designer of the new 2024 Player’s Handbook. Crawford will share the latest news and insights on the evolution of the game with fans.

Video games

Tetris : Tetris celebrates its 40th anniversary in Lucca, with the participation of the creator Alexey L. Pajitnov and the co-founder of The Tetris Company, Henk B. Rogers .

: Tetris celebrates its 40th anniversary in Lucca, with the participation of the creator and the co-founder of The Tetris Company, . Baldur’s Gate III : Larian Studios will present Baldur’s Gate III, with guests such as Jason Latino , Joachim Vleminckx And Borislav Slavov who will share background and curiosities about the game’s development.

: Larian Studios will present Baldur’s Gate III, with guests such as , And who will share background and curiosities about the game’s development. Broken Sword – Shadow of the Templars: Reforged Collector’s Edition: Charles Cecil will retrace the story of Broken Sword, celebrating the return of the iconic game with the Reforged Collector’s Edition.

Card and Board Games

Star Wars™: Unlimited: The new Star Wars™: Unlimited set, “The Twilight of the Republic”, will have its world premiere in Lucca, with two days of exclusive pre-releases.

Books

R. L. Stine And Stuart Turton: R. L. Stineauthor of the “Piccoli Brividi” series, e Stuart Turtonauthor of “The Seven Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle”, will be present to meet fans and present their new works.

Comic books

Kazu Kibuishi : Kazu Kibuishi will present the ninth and final volume of his “Amulet” saga and will be the protagonist of an exhibition at Palazzo Ducale.

: will present the ninth and final volume of his “Amulet” saga and will be the protagonist of an exhibition at Palazzo Ducale. Scott Snyder And Peach Momoko : Scott Snyder well-known comics screenwriter, e Peach Momoko famous cover artist for Marvel, will be among the guests of this edition.

And : well-known comics screenwriter, e famous cover artist for Marvel, will be among the guests of this edition. Les Humanoïdes Associés : The festival will host the stand of Les Humanoïdes Associés, publishing house of “Métal Hurlant”, with the participation of the founder Jean-Pierre Dionnet .

: The festival will host the stand of Les Humanoïdes Associés, publishing house of “Métal Hurlant”, with the participation of the founder . Fantagraphics Books : Gary Groth co-founder of Fantagraphics Books, will be present with a booth, representing one of the most innovative publishing realities in the United States.

: co-founder of Fantagraphics Books, will be present with a booth, representing one of the most innovative publishing realities in the United States. Dala Publishing : Dala Publishing, a Taiwanese publishing house, will bring four male and female authors to Lucca, presenting works ranging from BL to GL comics.

: Dala Publishing, a Taiwanese publishing house, will bring four male and female authors to Lucca, presenting works ranging from BL to GL comics. Atsushi Kamijo And Gou Tanabe: Atsushi Kamijo And Gou Tanabe they will be among the protagonists of the manga world, with meetings and presentations of their works.

