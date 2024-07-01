The event will take place from October 30th to November 3rd and will have as its theme The Butterfly Effect, hosting also this year the communities of fans of comics, games, video games, fantasy fiction, manga, anime, animated films, television series and cosplay.

Lucca Comics & Games 2024 has opened the sale of Early Bird tickets which can be purchased until July 16 at a reduced price, with a limit of 25,000 daily tickets. After this period, sales will reopen on September 4 at full price.

Links and other details

To consult the types of tickets available, prices and collection methods for the 2024 edition, it is possible to visit the Lucca Comics & Games official website. To buy tickets you must instead click here.

Naturally you will be able to access the city of Lucca freely without having to buy a ticket, while children born after January 1, 2015 will be able to participate in the event for free.

However, the news does not stop here: as announced during the live event on June 26, from November 13, 2024 to March 1, 2025, the Fabbrica del Vapore in Milan will be the stage for the AMANO CORPUS ANIMÆ exhibition dedicated to Yoshitaka Amanofamous for the three posters that will characterize the 2024 edition of Lucca Comics & Games.

The retrospective, organized by Lucca Comics & Games and curated by Fabio Viola, with an exhibition project created in collaboration with POLI.design of Milan, will honor the master’s fifty-year career with more than one hundred original works.

There Kickstarter Campaignwhich will take place from July 18 to August 9, will offer the opportunity to pre-order exclusive and limited products, such as signed art prints and the exhibition catalogue in various editions, including a numbered and autographed special edition.

There will also be unique exhibits available, as well as the opportunity to visit the exhibition with an exceptional guide: Yoshitaka Amano himself. The exhibition will open with a ‘Wall of Supporters’, listing the names of all those who contributed to the Master’s first European exhibition, becoming part of his history.

Finally, on Tuesday 9 July from 9pm the Lucca Comics & Games Twitch channel will host the special LC&G Community Q&A: the event staff will virtually meet visitors to answer questions and doubts.