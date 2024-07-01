The organizers of the Lucca Comics & Games 2024 announce that tickets can be purchased from today Early Bird for the event. Until next July 16th It will be possible to purchase day tickets and season tickets at a special price on the TicketOne platform. After this first window the ticket office will remain closed until September 4thbut tickets will return to their standard price.

Let’s find out all the details together thanks to the press release issued by the organizers.

THE SALE OF EARLY BIRD TICKETS TO LUCCA COMICS & GAMES 2024: THE BUTTERFLY EFFECT BEGINS TODAY

From 3pm on Monday 1st July to midnight on Tuesday 16th July it will be possible to purchase tickets and season tickets at a discounted price.

Lucca, 01 July 2024 – Starts today at 3:00 PM the sale of the Early Bird Tickets of Lucca Comics & Games 2024 (30 October – 3 November), under the theme The Butterfly Effect: until midnight on Tuesday 16 July it will be possible to buy tickets and passes at a reduced price. Two weeks to ensure access to the most anticipated festival by the communities related to comics, games, video games, fantasy fiction, manga, anime, animated films, TV series, cosplay, by purchasing both day tickets and all types of two, three, four and five day passes, including Level UpsThe maximum number of tickets available during the Early Bird period is 25,000 units per day.

All types of entrance tickets, prices and collection methods are available on the Lucca Comics & Games website at the link: www.luccacomicsandgames.com/it/2024/biglietti/

Please remember that to access the city of Lucca it is not necessary to purchase a ticket and that children born after 01/01/2015 will be able to participate in the event free of charge.

The link for thepurchase is www.ticketone.it/LuccaCG24

After this first time “window”, the ticket office will reopen on September 4th: from that date it will be possible to purchase all types of tickets with the 2024 price list and the agreements and access methods for groups and parties will be made known.

For information on tickets you can consult the official site and the brand new Help Desk Service available at the link luccacrea.zendesk.com/hc/it

For any further doubts, you can write to the email [email protected]

And it doesn’t end here: as anticipated during the live event on June 26th, from 13 November 2024 to 1 March 2025 the Fabbrica del Vapore in Milan will host the exhibition THEY LOVE CORPUS ANIMÆ, dedicated to Yoshitaka Amano, author of the three posters that will mark the 2024 edition of Lucca Comics & Games. A retrospective, curated for Lucca Comics & Games by Fabio Viola, with the exhibition design and itinerary created in collaboration with POLI.design of Milan, which will celebrate the Sensei’s 50-year career with over 100 original works. The Kickstarter campaign will start from 18 July to 9 August, which will allow you to pre-order exclusive and limited edition products (such as autographed art prints and the exhibition catalogue in various editions, including the special edition numbered and signed), as well as items available exclusively for the exhibition and the opportunity to visit it with an exceptional guide: Sensei Yoshitaka Amano himself. The exhibition will open with a ‘Backers’ Wall’ where the names of all those who supported the Master’s first European exhibition and became part of his history will appear. Info:www.kickstarter.com/projects/luccacomicsandgames/amano-corpus-animae

SAVE THE DATE: Tuesday 9 July, from 9.00 pm, the Lucca Comics & Games Twitch channel will host the special LC&G Community Q&A: an occasion in which the festival staff will virtually meet (future) visitors, to answer questions and doubts.

We believe in #Community #Inclusion #Respect #Discovery #Gratitude

