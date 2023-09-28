Lucca Comics & Games, the most famous comics and video game fair in Italy, turns 30: to celebrate this great milestone, this year’s edition will be truly unmissable. Let’s find out the theme and the announced guests.

The theme of the 2023 edition is “Together”: the importance of the group, the community and mutual help which has made the great success of the fair possible over the years and the arrival of artists from all over the world.

The theme goes very well with the great variety of Italian, Japanese and international artists who will be present at the event: as many as 300. After the already announced Naoki Urasawa, Hiro Mashima, Mingwa, Masaaki Ninomiya, we have six other leading names on the scene Japanese comic book.

Usamaru Furuya will be a guest of Lucca Comics & Games with her

exhibition, entitled This Time is Different; Kan Takahama will be the protagonist of the exhibition off Kan Takaham; then again Keigo Shinzo, in collaboration with Dynit Manga; Shintaro Kago; Eldo Yoshimizu and Satsuki Yoshino.



There will also be well-known artists from the Western world present: Garth Ennis, Jim Lee, Don Rosa, Amélie Fléchais, Craig Thompson, Howard Chaykin, Tony

Valente, Bryan Talbot, Declan Shalvey, Jesse Jacobs and the duo Joe

Kelly and Ken Niimura and many others. The Italian artists There will be around 250 present.

They were also announced the two ambassadors of the thirtieth edition of the event: Lillo Petrolo (the well-known comedian) and Joe Manganiello (painter and sculptor).

With regard to the gaming side, let’s prepare for a series of truly illustrious presences: Yu Suzuki, Rand Miller and Juan-Luc Sala will be present. Riot, now a regular guest, returns again this year with an interesting series of Valorant tournaments and a League of Legends-themed cosplay competition to pay homage to 10 years of the series.

Mediaworld, Gamestop, Euronics, Nintendo and Bandai Namco will obviously be present with 2 exclusives: Tekken 8 and Sand Landwhich will be shown as a world premiere.

The maximum limit for the daily purchase of tickets will be equal to 80,000, also due to the 10% expansion compared to last year of the area used for the event. You can purchase tickets and receive further information by visiting official website of Lucca Comics & Games 2023.