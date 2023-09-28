Immediately after the press conference presenting the fair program, the press office of Lucca Comics & Games shared the program for the videogames sector for this edition 2023which will take place in the city from November 1st to 5th of this year.

In addition to the already announced super guest Yu Suzukithose present will be able to experience preview titles of the caliber of TEKKEN 8 And SAND LANDparticipate inchiban kuji and buy GUNPLA in limited edition at the stand BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment.

PLAION will have on trial Sonic Superstars and will celebrate the blue hedgehog of SAWWhile Nintendo will bet everything on Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Treasure of Area Zero and on his greatest successes of the last year for Nintendo Switch.

For all those looking for trade fair deals, there will be stands at MediaWorld, Euronics and GameStop. All the details can be found below.

LUCCA COMICS & GAMES 2023, PROTAGONIST VIDEOGAMES, BETWEEN FUN AND CULTURE

Lots of playable titles, official tournaments, world finals, great partners and illustrious guests; here are the ingredients that will transform Lucca into the video game capital for five days. And the PalaTagliate is transformed into Riot Stadium.

Milan, 28 September 2023 – He will be really rich pixel carpet that of Lucca Comics & Games, which will see guests such as Yu Suzukicreative mind of SEGA’s greatest successes of the eighties and nineties, capable of imagining successes such as OutRun And Shenmue, leaving an indelible mark on the history of video games. Speaking of history, how can we forget MYST, the incredible signed adventure Rand Miller, He was also present on the occasion of the title’s thirtieth anniversary. Thanks to the global success of his incredible game, Miller began to create alternative worlds in which it became possible to immerse oneself as a protagonist; this and many other topics that he will discuss during his stay in Lucca.

The walls of Lucca will also embrace the talented Jean-Luc Salawho after having illustrated role-playing games of the caliber of Elric, Stormbriger, Hawkmoon, Runequestand having had experience as a video game concept designer such as Dragon Lore, Raven, Ubik And Highlandersdirected the artistic part of the last chapter of the saga Assassin’s Creed: Mirage.

These and many others will tell their incredible stories to the large LC&G community.

RIOT STADIUM

The epicenter of video gaming at Lucca Comics & Games 2023 will be the Riot Stadium (PalaTagliate), area in which Riot Games will concentrate the final stages of the most important competitions of the year. Here they are specifically:

VALORANT for women : an academy dedicated to training professional VALORANT players will be presented, the “Radiant Roses Academy”, managed and organized by King Esport. The first step will be a showmatch/triangular between professional players and female creators.

It’s time for Blizzard : return on Tormenta Circuita competition dedicated to Italian amateur teams of League of LegendsVALORANT, Teamfight Tactics And Wild Rift which returns with some new features. The ideal tournament for those who simply want to have fun, or aspire to become a professional. The upcoming season offers the opportunity to participate in free tournaments open to all with the possibility of ascending towards the Blooming Talents League. The best will cross their mice with the teams already present in BTL, a championship that acts as a link between the national amateur scene and the competitive scene. The last phase will be played live during the Festival.

Baolo Championship Series (BCS): BCS is the tournament/event of League of Legends most famous in Italy, Italian content creators will compete, effectively transforming it into an event that goes beyond simple competition. Teams in the first phase compete online in Summoner’s Rift to determine who will qualify for the next phase under the watchful eyes of commentators, event hosts and their communities. Only two will remain, who will face each other in the final live on the wonderful stage of Lucca Comics & Games.

Riot Games Cosplay Contest: to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of League of Legends and the VALORANT community, Lucca Comics & Games will host the final of the cosplay contest dedicated to the two titles. Judges of the event were some of the most well-known national cosplayers, and personalities linked to the world of Riot Games gaming. He will host the Icon Stitch event. The two winners of the previous stages were present for the occasion.

Red Bull Campus Clutch: Lucca will host the Red Bull Campus Clutch finals, with the VALORANT finals. The tournament, open only to university students, will give the winners the opportunity to represent Italy in the next international phase.

LOL Off-Season: another unmissable event will be the finals of ‘PG Nationals 2023’where the best Italian League of Legends teams will face each other in one last, epic challenge before the end of the season.

Off-Season GVA: After an absolutely electrifying first year, VALORANT’s top national competition will see the final of the Off-Season event on the Riot Stadium stage, an event that will introduce the 2024 season with the two finalist teams from the online selections.

WORLDS Quarterfinals Official Italian Broadcast: thanks to the contemporaneity of League of Legends Worlds 2023scheduled from 11 October to 19 November in South Korea, it will be possible to watch two of the four scheduled matches live from the Riot Stadium, with commentary from the official Italian broadcast present in Lucca.

The new TEKKEN 8 and SAND LAND previews

Bandai Namco And Bandai Spirits Comics & Games return to Lucca again this year in the splendid setting of the Palestra Ducale Maria Luisa (a few meters from Piazza Santa Maria) with many new features, the official stores and some highly anticipated previews. TEKKEN 8 and SAND LAND will in fact be playable at the fair for everyone for the first time in Italy. Bandai And Banpresto they will bring the most successful figure collections, the gashapon, the inevitable Ichiban Kuji and by popular demand also workshops related to the world of Gunpla.

PLAION & SONIC

PLAION will transform the Casermetta San Paolino into Sonic’s home for all five days of the Festival. Inside it will be celebrated the launch of Sonic Superstars and the Sonic universe in general, with different stations for two to play in co-op mode, various activities will take place within the location that go beyond the video game, dedicated to adults and children. There will be the classic photo opportunity activity and many other surprises with very special guests who will be revealed soon.

THE BIG No BACK TO LC&G

Nintendo will bring to Lucca Comics & Games a series of unmissable exclusives for gamers of all ages within the now traditional monographic stand in Piazza Bernardini. The thousands of fans will have the opportunity to try the latest additions to the Nintendo Switch family of consoles, such as the new one Super Mario Bros. Wonder, the new 2D side-scrolling adventure full of surprises and wonders coming out on October 20th. The title, in addition to being playable, will have an area dedicated to photo opportunities. There are also stations to experience the DLC for yourself Pokémon Scarlet And Violet: The treasure of Area Zero, where you can explore new areas and meet new characters and Pokémon. Alongside the latest news and ensuring the enjoyment of all visitors to Lucca Comics & Games there will also be video games already available for Nintendo Switch: from Nintendo Switch Sportsthe exclusive collection of games that brings the fun of real sports to consoles, a The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdoman epic journey through Hyrule and his heavens, a Mario Kart 8 Deluxethe beloved racing game starring characters from the Nintendo series, including Mario Strikers: Battle League Footballthe Super Mario football game where anything goes, and many others.

MEDIAWORLD BETWEEN ART AND VIDEO GAMES

MediaWorld confirms its presence at Lucca Comics & Games, once again making use of the artistic collaboration of Giovanni Timpanointernationally renowned cartoonist, author, among other things, of the comic strip of Call of Duty Mobile, Batman, Mr. Evidence, Eclipse And Vampirella.

A SUPERCONTEST FOR GAMESTOP

Lucca Comics & Games will be one of the two destinations of the competition organized by GameStop Italy and GameStop Germany, dedicated to members of GS Pro Club, thanks to which 100 lucky winners will be able to take part in an exclusive tour that will take them to two iconic cities; Venice through its enchanting canals and Renaissance palaces, settings of many video games, and indeed the unique atmosphere of Lucca, precisely during the days of the Festival where, among other things, GameStop Italia will be present with a 600 m2 pavilion, during which it will naturally be possible to play the most popular titles of the moment, meet influencers & creators, or simply relax in an area specially created for GameStop fans. Among other things, a big surprise is being prepared for Saturday evening, which will be revealed on GameStop Italia’s social channels. Participating in the competition is simple, with details and instructions available at https://www.gamestop.it/ gsroadtolucca for Italy and beyond https://www.gamestop.de/ gsproclub#rtl for the tour organized by GameStop Germany.

EURONICS, A MINIATURE NEIGHBORHOOD

Also this year Euronics will be present at the largest multi-sector fair in Europe, Lucca Comics & Games, from 1st to 5th November. A miniature neighborhood will be recreated, in a futuristic imaginary: a loft with gaming stations provided by HP And Intel where gamers can have fun or relax watching videos on the screens LGa garage where cosplayers can redo their makeup and take beautiful selfies with the latest smartphones Xiaomia gaming café by De Longhi where you can recharge between one game and another, a shop where you can buy the latest gaming products.

Every day, special guests will be the protagonists of talks on the Euronics stage.