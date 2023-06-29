Lucca Comics & Games 2023 he’s coming back, precisely from 1st to 5th November, skipping the usual Halloween in Lucca, a stop that for years has been a fixed point for many enthusiasts. But it’s not time to feel sorry for yourself because the schedule is full of encounters and surprises.

Central theme for this 2023 is Together (together) and Asaf Hanuka is the cartoonist in charge of the project together with Tomer Hanuka, both of Israeli descent. At Palazzo Ducale you can attend the Making Of of their work which encompasses the essence of this fair and the theme presented.

Expected guests:

– exhibition dedicated to him at Palazzo Ducale, for the first time in Italy: he will be the protagonist of meetings with readers and signatures on his books. Naoki Urasawa – the Mangaka arrives for the first time in Italy thanks to a collaboration with Panini Comics.

Joe Manganiello will bring, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the fair, a preview of Igniting the Spark, the Story of Magic: The Gathering feature film that will explore the history of this card game that changed the world.

From Monday July 10th at 3pm and until Monday July 4th at midnight you can buy Early Bird tickets on TicketOne. The version Early bird of these tickets will have a small economic advantage compared to the official sale scheduled for next September 5th. You can find subscription packages, even the Level Up Fanswhich allows you to skip the lines and access exclusive content within the fair.