What would the Lucca Comics & Games without Tony Valente? The famous European manga artist was once again a regular guest at the pavilion J-POPthe publishing house that publishes his work in Italy, Radiant, which reached its seventeenth volume this May. The queues to meet him were eternal even in the rain, because the author was able to conquer even Italians with his magnificent style of drawing and narration. Are you curious to know what the secrets of his success are or what influenced him? or would you simply like to know something more about this world permeated with Fantasy? Find out in this exclusive interview that J-POP kindly granted to us at Akiba Gamers.

Interview with Tony Valente

We are here with Tony Valente, the famous author of Radiant and the first European manga artist to have published his work in Japan. Let’s start with an obvious question: how did he do it?

Personally I didn’t do anything in particular. I published my manga in France and it happened that some foreign producers were interested in it: one of them was actually Japanese (he is probably talking about a representative of Ankama, ed.) and so I was able to publish my work in Japan too.

What pushed you to try your hand at a world made of black and white, different from the classic French and generally European standard, which is instead characterized by color illustrations?

The truth is that this was the format I read the most, and I believe this influenced my choice to produce black and white plates.

So you had intended to work in this way from the beginning, before receiving the proposal from Japan?

Certainly! I had already thought of it Radiant as a work in manga format and not as a color comic. In fact, what I had in mind to create was exactly a manga.

In past interviews he has said that he was inspired by manga artists such as Akira Toriyama And Rumiko Takashi and from works such as Naruto And Bleach. But now, allowing himself to be influenced by new titles in the continuation of his work?

I think everything I really like ends up having some kind of impression on me. However, I am rarely influenced in the aspect of creation by something I have read. If I had to name names however I believe that My Hero Academia has particularly influenced me, in the same way as many other series that I like: Dandadan for example, which I am still following and which I like very much, in the same way Dungeon Meshi (known to us as Dungeon Food, ed.)but there are also other titles.

And what about European works? Are there comics, cartoons, graphic novels or any other genre that you like to follow or that have inspired you?

I still read some European comics, but I don’t think there are elements of these works that have particularly influenced my work; I enjoy reading them, and I don’t want to make a comparison between manga and the latter, or with any other type, but the format used for manga is what I prefer, and there are things there that we don’t find in comics. In essence, this is why I believe I have been influenced by European works.

In his stories we find references to the brothers’ fairy tales Grimmas with the character of the same name or the story arc of Hameline. Are they due to the fact that you like their stories or is it purely a research operation?

I really like the idea of ​​including European folklore in my manga. What I love about many Japanese titles is how they use their legends, traditions and customs to enrich the stories, as in Naruto. Manga is full of these references, and we end up knowing them starting from the outside, because when we become interested in the characters we dig into this folkloristic information. I like to think that readers feel the same way about it too Radiant.

Readers often wonder how long a work lasts, and this is also the case for Radiant. He has already planned an ending and precise timing, or does it decide from time to time?

I already have a plan for the ending from the beginning, but I give myself the freedom to reschedule or postpone it as I write the story. I will continue to proceed in this way, but I already have a general vision of what will have to happen.

Speaking of the ending, can you tell us if the Radiant (i.e. the place searched by Seth where they are said to originate i Nemesis) will it be something concrete or an abstract environment?

No! (He responds laughing)

Regarding the setting, how was this world made up of islands resting on an unknown seabed dating back to the industrial age born? Are there any references to the current situation of exploitation of planet Earth’s resources?

Let me specify one thing straight away: the world of Radiant it is not our world in the future. During its creation, however, I wondered “Why not include something post-apocalyptic?” but this time linked to fantasy, and not just to the classic catastrophic and desolate Japanese setting, which I can’t seem to like. I then created a fantasy world, but with the idea that there was an industrial age before, but one day it ended due to a catastrophe. However, not all areas were affected by this cataclysm. In these places (almost certainly refers only to the islands, ed.) society has been reborn, but much of the technology of the past has been lost. This was world-building for me to give a coherent explanation of the geography and history represented in Radiant.

Many think (and I agree) that the beauty of Radiant is due to his ability to know how to insert strong and modern themes to support the clashes between Nemesis, Sorcerers, Domitor and Inquisition: we find discrimination, racism, fundamentalism, poverty, politics, etc. The question is this: has he ever been criticized for these issues?

I don’t think so, and if by any chance it happened I don’t know about it. It may be that someone stopped reading my manga for some reason, maybe if they are racist (comments laughing)but in any case I have not heard any rumors about it.

His characters are all excellently characterized and easy to recognise, a bit like in ONE PIECE I would dare to say. Has he grown fond of any of them in particular? And if so, why?

I’m actually not fond of any particular character, as what I prefer is the way they interact with each other. This is why I am always happy when I create original individuals who are different from the previous ones: not so much because of their appearance, but because I know that there will be new and interesting conversations. I really love when this happens: for example with the king of Bome, I was really excited to add him to the story, because I knew his way and I knew I would create something incredible and fun to read not only for readers, but also for myself. As you have seen, it is not just his way of being, but his way of relating to all the other individuals, and this is what I look for every time I represent new characters.

Still regarding your creations, do you like to draw anything in particular? Is there some representation that is easy for you to do and others that are complicated for you?

Generally I am better at drawing people than backgrounds, but I also try to enjoy the representation of backgrounds and settings as much as possible… even if it is difficult for me. When I draw characters it is easier for me, especially in the moments in which I make them interact with each other, in funny or interesting ways. Even in this case there is not a particular individual that I love to draw, but there are some scenes that I love: for example I love taking Melie And Seth and make them talk to each other. It’s not that I don’t like drawing one or the other individually, but when they’re together everything becomes more fun because I know their conversation will be fun; that’s why when I work on the manga I look forward to these scenes. So, answering the question, I like to draw interactions between characters.

In 2018, the anime of Radiant. Did you supervise its creation? Did she like it? And how much did it affect the popularity of the manga?

I supervised the anime, but I didn’t draw anything or write anything; I only received the design of the characters and backdrops, on which I could act: I could comment on them, correct them, write notes, etc. I didn’t see the anime while it was in progress or before its conclusion, but like everyone else I watched it when it came out, while I received the design and scripts as a preview, but I didn’t do anything, nor influence the various choices. Regarding the popularity of RadiantI can’t be sure how much it was influenced by the anime, because even before its release it was talked about assiduously in very many countries: I can’t say which of the two had a greater role in its growth, but I think the main merit go to the fact of having sold millions of copies and merchandising.

In conclusion, would you like to say something to the Italian readers who follow you?

Only thanks for the support they have shown me over these long years, even when they had to wait some time before the release of a new volume. I’ve always been made to feel fantastic when I come here, there’s so much support and involvement; this is also why I like writing the manga and I hope my readers can really enjoy reading the story. Thank you all!

Thank you so much for the interview and we hope to see you again next year here in Lucca!

I hope so!

PS: We would like to point out that the interview reported above was conducted in English with Tony Valente, and this is a translation as faithful as possible within the limits of its readability.