Multiplayer.it will be present at Lucca Comics & Games 2023as is now tradition for the largest event dedicated to comics and pop culture in Italy, with a good portion of editorial board and events planned for each day of the fair, as well as various special guests.

The appointment is therefore set for everyone at the House of Creators stand during the days of the fair, but also in streaming, with live broadcasts which will be held daily, from today 1 November until Sunday 5 November 2023, on the Multiplayer.it Twitch channel from 1.30pm to 2.30pm.

In Lucca, and within the daily live broadcasts, they will be present Pierpaolo Greco, Giordana Moroni and Francesco Serinoas well as various guests who will enrich the live broadcast schedule on a daily basis.