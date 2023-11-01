Multiplayer.it will be present at Lucca Comics & Games 2023as is now tradition for the largest event dedicated to comics and pop culture in Italy, with a good portion of editorial board and events planned for each day of the fair, as well as various special guests.
The appointment is therefore set for everyone at the House of Creators stand during the days of the fair, but also in streaming, with live broadcasts which will be held daily, from today 1 November until Sunday 5 November 2023, on the Multiplayer.it Twitch channel from 1.30pm to 2.30pm.
In Lucca, and within the daily live broadcasts, they will be present Pierpaolo Greco, Giordana Moroni and Francesco Serinoas well as various guests who will enrich the live broadcast schedule on a daily basis.
Come and visit us at the Lucca stand or by following the live broadcasts!
Visitors to Lucca Comics & Games will therefore be able to visit the editors directly at theHouse of Creatorsset up in the Canova Room inside the isybank Community Village, while for all readers who will follow the event remotely there will be hot comments and insights on the most important topics and guests present every day.
For more information on the fair, we refer you to our special “Lucca Comics & Games 2023, Not a press conference”, remembering that on the video game front there will be many important official presences, including Nintendo and Bandai Namco with their own stands, merchandising , events and more.
