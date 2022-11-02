With the closing of the Lucca Comics & Games this year, which breaks the record of tickets sold (over 300,000 in five days), the dates on which the event will be held next year are announced. The Lucca Comics & Games 2023 will be held from Wednesday 1 November to Sunday 5 Novemberand again it will last five days.

A data certainly important for all those who intend to visit the event also in 2023, given that the beds, especially those inside the walls, will be sold out in the next few days at prices that are anything but attractive: we can only hope that the housing situation may change, for the better, soon.

Source: Lucca Comics & Games official site