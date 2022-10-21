Star Comics announces all the appointments in the company of the author Norihiro Yagione of the great guests present at Lucca Comics 2022. The author will take part in four signing sessions and two events open to the publicboth limited to a certain number of participants.

We will be able to participate in the firmcopie either by purchasing two or more volumes chosen by ARIADNE IN THE BLUE SKY that by participating in the Slot Machine dedicated to the work and which will be present in Star Comics square. Each of the four copy signing sessions will be accessible to one maximum of 100 participants, who will be required to use the mask mandatory. Here is the schedule of the sessions:

The events open to the public will be held in the Sala Arcivescovado and will be accessible to a maximum of 50 participants, who will be required to use the mask mandatory. To be able to participate we will have to book through the pavilion of the publishing house after having purchased two or more volumes of your choice ARIADNE IN THE BLUE SKY. Here is the calendar of events:

Let’s find out all the details about the events and exclusive gadgets dedicated to the works of Norihiro Yagi that we can find at Lucca Comics 2022.

Slot Machine by ARIADNE IN THE BLUE SKY By purchasing 1 volume of your choice from ARIADNE IN THE BLUE SKY at the pavilion Star Comics squareyou will be entitled to 1 attempt at the Slot Machine. In general, each volume purchased will be entitled to one attempt. The STARTER PACK entitles you to 2 attempts. Each attempt will receive a themed gift ARIADNE IN THE BLUE SKYup to a maximum of 5 attempts. Shopper by ARIADNE IN THE BLUE SKY By purchasing 2 or more volumes of your choice from ARIADNE IN THE BLUE SKY or theARIADNE IN THE BLUE SKY STARTER PACK you will automatically receive the shopper of ARIADNE IN THE BLUE SKY. Firmacopie by NORIHIRO YAGI By purchasing 2 or more volumes of your choice from ARIADNE IN THE BLUE SKY or the ARIADNE IN THE BLUE SKY STARTER PACK you can request the ticket and the shikishi to participate in the firmcopie of Norihiro Yagi . In that case, you will still be entitled to only one attempt to the slot machine.

The firmcopies of the days Saturday 29 October, Sunday 30 October and Monday 31 October will have each 2 booking rounds: the first the day before the reference signature session, from the opening of the pavilion at 9:00; the second the same day, always from 9:00. Both rounds will award 50 reservations each, for a total of 100 autographs for each session. Both shifts will end when all available bookings are exhausted.

On the day of Tuesday 1st November will be held a single booking shift at the opening of the pavilion at 9:00. The round will end when all the 100 places available.

Each ticket will be valid exclusively for one firmcopie, and will not be applicable to subsequent sessions. Each ticket will entitle you to one signature. Be careful not to lose the shikishi and the booking ticket, as they are necessary to have the autograph and will be requested by the staff in charge.

The number written on the ticket does not match the row number for the firmcopie.

Once you have received the ticket and the shikishi to access the firmcopies, starting one hour before the start of the session, go to the appropriate area (which will be clearly visible and delimited): showing the ticket and shikishi to the staff in charge you will receive a new ticket with your number in a row, and you just have to wait your turn. Live meetings with NORIHIRO YAGI In the days Sunday 30 October and Monday 31 October, purchasing 2 or more volumes of your choice from ARIADNE IN THE BLUE SKY or the ARIADNE IN THE BLUE SKY STARTER PACK in addition to the ticket for the firmcopie, you can also request a ticket to participate in one of the two live events Face to face Norihiro Yagi. In that case, you will still be entitled to only one attempt to the slot machine.

The ticket will be valid exclusively for the event on the day of purchase. Each person can request only one ticket. Be careful not to lose your ticket, as it will be necessary to access the event and will be requested by the staff in charge.

Both events will have 2 booking rounds: the first the day before the reference meeting, from the opening of the pavilion at 9:00; the second the same day, always from 9:00. Both rounds will award 25 reservations each, for a total of 50 places available for every meeting. Both shifts will end when all available bookings are exhausted.

Each ticket will be valid exclusively for one meeting only, and will not be applicable to any subsequent match. Each person can request only one ticket, and each ticket will give the right to access one person. Be careful not to lose your booking ticket, as it will be necessary for entry to the event and will be requested by the staff in charge. We are waiting for you in Piazza Star Comics! Keep following us on the minisite Star Comics square, on ours official site, on the Facebook pages Star Comics editions and Valiant Italy come on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Telegram to receive all updates!

Source: Star Comics