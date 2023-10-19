Lucca will not name any streets or squares after the former President of the Republic Sandro Pertini. This was decided by the city council which rejected the motion of councilor Daniele Bianucci (Left with), rejected with 17 votes against and 12 in favour. The discussion during the vote was characterized by strong tension, such as that between the councilor of “Defending Lucca” Fabio Barsanti, former leader of Casapound, and the councilor of the Democratic Party, Francesco Raspini. The intervention of the centre-left was not long in coming, wanting to bring the controversy to Parliament with a question to Interior Minister Piantedosi.

“The screams of the councilor Fabio Barsanti, the sneers of the other councilor of the group Mia Pisano, the cries of the fascist motto To us! of the group leader of FdI Lido Fava, the explanations outside the hemicycle ‘that no, in Lucca a street cannot really be dedicated to someone who was a partisan’. And above all the embarrassing silence of the mayor will forever remain one of the saddest and darkest pages”, writes the Lucca opposition in a note. “The masks fall and reality sets in. In Lucca we can live even without a square named after Pertini, but the people of Lucca were able to see the cultural depth of the majority and what the nostalgics are harboring.”

The reason why the majority in the city council in Lucca decided to reject the motion to name a street or square after Sandro Pertini was explained by Forza Italia councilor Giovanni Ricci: “The administration has established a road map that contains different priorities. What is asked could have been done by the proponents during the period in which they governed the city, in the previous administration. We don’t see why they should ask us today after having named squares, streets and monuments after other figures for ten years.”

Mayor Mario Pardini, as the Nation writes, also tried to report the issue in more contained terms. “It would be enough to review the recording of the council to understand how things went – ​​he said – and that this is yet another instrumental controversy: no one spoke about the figure of President Pertini, nor did he go into the merits. We only pointed out that this administration has a special commission for naming and that the process must go through that place.”