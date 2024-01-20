In Lucca public funding for the CasaPound festival

“LThe Pardini administration will finance the CasaPound festival with public money, 'The Augusta'. The mayor himself made the announcement – in his opinion, everyone's mayor – who, during the press conference to present the event (held yesterday, 17 January), openly admitted that the Municipality will finance the festival through the tender Experience Lucca 2024, even if the applications have not yet been opened or analyzed.” This was stated by the municipal secretariat of the Democratic Party of Lucca.

As Il Fatto Quotidiano writes, “The last edition had already obtained the patronage of the administration, which had also granted it some public spaces. From this year the money will also arrive”. On the other hand, “the organizing association has applied through the specific Vivi Lucca notice and we will soon analyze the request: this has become an important festival and funding must be meritocratic”. Thus explained Mayor Pardini, supported by his Councilor for Culture, Mia Pisano.

Il Fatto continues: “The CasaPound festival, now in its fourth edition, is called “L'Augusta, the Fortress of Ideas” and is organized by the cultural association of the same name chaired by Iacopo Di Bugno, exponent of CasaPound. In its “committee of 'honour' is Gian Piero Joime, CasaPound's candidate in the 2019 European elections. Last year, the right-wing majority that administers Lucca canceled the rule that required anyone requesting a public space to sign a declaration of anti-fascism”.

