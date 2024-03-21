Another death at work. A 52-year-old worker from a construction company lost his life, crushed in a collapse during a road excavation for the sewerage in via dei Dorini, in Sant'Alessio, in the province of Lucca. The accident, which occurred for reasons still under investigation, occurred around 8.30 this morning.

According to an initial reconstruction, the worker remained half buried in a cave-in during the excavation activities. Another person was also slightly injured who, according to what was learned, worked to pull the worker out. On site, once the alarm was received, the 118 operations center sent an ambulance and a medical vehicle, also calling in the Pegaso air ambulance. The firefighters also rushed to the scene and worked to free the body of the worker, whose lower part was buried in the excavation: however, there was nothing left that could be done for the worker. To clarify the dynamics of the accident at work, the technicians of prevention, hygiene and safety in the workplace and the police intervened.