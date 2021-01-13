A few days ago the news emerged that one of the legendary labels of the video game industry, LucasArts Games, was returning. Although the name has not been kept, the company that brought so many great games comes to mind. Now, this new publisher has very ambitious plans to manage their licenses, where there is a great movement around the Star Wars license. However, its agreement with Electronic Arts, which is maintained, has not borne the expected results. Now, LucasFilm Games opens the door to any studio that wants to join.
And this is already opening the door to many possible projects. The first that would have been confirmed is the one that the Ubisoft Massive studio will do, which has already confirmed that it is working on an open world project. But to this must be added a great production and development plan for many other games. At medium Wired all these possibilities have been discussed openly, where it is clear that LucasFilm Games is going to seek other partners besides Electronic Arts to make their games based on Star Wars.
What in 2013 was a debacle, for having to lay off more than 150 LucasArts employees, Today it is a great joy to know that this initiative is being resumed to take advantage of its licenses. It is possible that the brief contribution of Electronic Arts, which has been canceling more games than it has managed to develop, has opened its eyes to the imperative need to get a slice of universes such as Star Wars.
We have seen that Disney has known how to take advantage of the acquisition of LucasFilm to close a new trilogy of films in the main saga, as well as two other alternative films in the subsaga “Star Wars stories”, with Rogue One and Han Solo. In addition, he has achieved great success with The Mandalorian, thanks to his Disney + digital platform.
“The Star Wars galaxy is an incredible source of motivation for our teams to innovate and push the limits of our environment. Building new worlds, characters and stories that will become lasting parts of Star Wars history is an incredible opportunity for us, and we are excited that our studio Ubisoft Massive is working closely with Lucasfilm Games to create an original Star Wars adventure that be different from anything that has been done before. “
-Yves Guillemot
“I think if you look at the gaming landscape, it’s such a diverse population of people around the world who make games.”explains Shoptaw. “For us to capture the amount of quality that exists in the world and be fast to market, it would be a great challenge for us to do it internally”. On the other hand, Waugh comments that “I think when people stumble upon that sometimes it’s like, ‘Oh, so it has to connect with everything else. And that is not necessarily what we are always saying. That will happen if it is suitable for that story«. And it is that despite this movement, they make it clear that there must always be a final approval.
Reilly cautions that «keeping both gamers and developers within that playhouse seems to be the ultimate goal of the recently renamed Lucasfilm Games. More and more, video games compete for leisure and entertainment time with film and television. Disney has a long history of dominating film and television competing for the eyes of consumers, but it lacks the same level of experience with video games. Leveraging the talent of outside studios could mean that consumers spend many more hours of the day within the company’s extensive franchises than if Disney relied solely on film and television.
We cannot ignore that LucasFilm Games will also bring this project in collaboration with Bethesda and MachineGames from Indiana Jones. It has been two days and two confirmed projects that have allowed us to have great hope in what they can mean.
