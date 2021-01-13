It’s been a busy week but Lucasfilm Games has more announcements to make, even though he’s already done some big ones recently. The first all was that now all Star Wars games would now be under the Lucasfilm Games banner. It was then announced that Lucasfilm Games would develop a new Indiana Jones title in collaboration with Bethesda and MachineGames. Not only that, but you’re creating an open-world Star Wars game together with Ubisoft Massive. So yeah, it’s been a busy week.

But these announcements are just the beginning too. Lucasfilm Games revealed today that it has even more projects waiting behind the scenes, the ones he plans to release throughout 2021 and beyond. Some of these projects include several new Star Wars games created with the help of EA teams.

According to Douglas Reilly, Lucasfilm put all of this in motion to live up to its long-standing legacy. Apparently the intention of the study is to regain control of their own IP. As such, you want to be involved in the development of your games to make sure they end up as the best possible product. With that in mind, Lucasfilm Games is also in the process of coming up with new ideas, not just developing projects.

Reilly didn’t provide any real details on what’s to come when he discussed the announcements with StarWars.com. Soon there will be more information about everything. Although we do not know exactly when. Also, none of the already announced games are likely to arrive anytime soon. That being said, it seems that Lucasfilm Games has a lot in store, so news about your upcoming plans should be posted often enough.