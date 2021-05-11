LucasArts’ fondly remembered 16-bit classic Zombies At My Neighbors is getting a long-awaited re-release on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC on 29th June.

Zombies Ate My Neighbors, which originally launched on SNES and Sega Mega Drive back in 1993, follows the adventures of Zeke and Julie (who can be played solo or co-operatively) as they attempt to save their neighbors from a host of B-movie monsters – zombies, werewolves, vampires, giant ants, aliens, and so on – on a journey that stretches from suburbia to considerably more spooky locales.

It’s a delightfully silly top-down shooter affair – players can wield everything from fire extinguishers and water pistols to crucifixes and exploding fizzy drinks cans in order to eliminate enemies on their travels – and a game that Eurogamer contributor Dan Whitehead reckoned had stood the test of time in his 2013 retrospective.

Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol – Announcement Trailer.

“That it’s still enormously entertaining despite [its] annoyances says a lot about how well tuned and appealing the central concept is, “he wrote,” And with 48 levels, including bonus rounds, it’s remarkably well paced too, introducing new monsters at regular intervals as the action bounces from suburbs to shopping malls , pyramids to castles. “

Zombies Ate My Neighbors’ 1994 follow-up, Ghoul Patrol, is perhaps less loved, but Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC players will be able to experience both titles in one bundle – courtesy of Lucasfilm Games and Dotemu – come 29th June.

This re-release (the first since the games appeared on Wii Virtual Console in 2010) includes local co-op, quick-saves, achievements, a gallery of game art, developer interviews, and more. The digital version will cost £ 11 / $ 14.99 USD on Switch’s eShop, the PlayStation and Xbox Stores, Steam, and GOG, and Limited Run Games is handling a physical release later this year.