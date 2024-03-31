The general secretary of the Socialist Party in the municipality of Murcia may “participate in the ordinary functioning of the Municipal Group in the City Council if he is not a councilor.” This is stated in the political document that last week was sent to the thirteen socialist groups in the capital with the project proposal proposed by the new leadership of Francisco Lucas, who is a deputy in Congress and a member of the national Executive but does not have minutes. as councilor in the Consistory.

This is not new. The general secretary has always controlled the party's bodies whether or not he is a councilor and outside of article 425 of the Federal Regulations for the Development of the Federal Statutes of the PSOE, which prohibits holding more than one institutional position simultaneously. Lucas will participate in the Municipal Group because he is general secretary, two different party sources clarify.

The text, which admits amendments and which will be debated and approved in Congress on April 14, includes as a priority recovering the municipal Government as well as the greatest number of parish or district boards. As explained, starting from that Assembly the objective “cannot be other than obtaining the majority confidence of the citizens in the next elections.”

They recognize that they do not have an advantage. The document itself admits that they have obtained “terrible electoral results” that have left the institutional power of the PSOE “at a minimum.” To turn the page, they propose to “overcome the errors that may have influenced the loss of confidence of the people of Murcia,” they say without identifying what those failures were.

Internal reconstruction



However, they want this April Assembly to serve as a “starting point for a process of internal reconstruction”, which “gives muscle to the party and focuses on social and cultural links with the closest environment” so that people identify to the PSOE with “a useful and necessary party for its interests.”

THE KEYS

Aim

Starting with the Congress on April 14, the Murcian Socialist Party sets itself the challenge of “obtaining the majority trust of citizens in the next elections” and gaining weight in the district and district councils.

Self-criticism

The political document that will be debated in next month's assembly recognizes “terrible electoral results” that have left institutional power “at a minimum” and proposes “overcoming errors.”

Measures

Two of the urgent measures that the socialists propose are the reform of the General Urban Planning Plan of Murcia and cataloging “everything that deserves to be protected in the garden environment.”

Among the urgent measures of the commitment of Murcian socialism is the reform of the General Urban Planning Plan inspired by the proposal of the mayor of Paris, the socialist Anne Hidalgo, to achieve “the city of 15 minutes.” That is, a city in which its residents have all the basic services available within a radius of a quarter of an hour.

In this sense, they remember that it was the socialist mayor José Méndez who was the first to approve a reform of the PGOU, which was repealed by the popular Miguel Ángel Cámara and which ended in “a perverse model that contributed to unbearable corruption.”

They also want to catalog “everything that deserves to be preserved in the garden” and respond, from the Murcia City Council, to the advance of desertification due to the abandonment of crops. To do this, they propose unspecified legislative changes and incentives for young people to maintain the land.

To alleviate the loss of management capacity of the districts, Francisco Lucas's “alternative project” is committed to “strengthening the institutional framework of the boards”, providing them “with a new legal framework” and establishing “a sufficient, stable financing agreement and based on objective criteria. The creation of a Council of Districts fits into this framework, made up of pedestrians and spokespersons in the municipal boards, the Municipal Group and the Municipal Executive. “It will be a coordinating body for the institutional work of the groups.”

Win in 2027



With our eyes set on electoral victory in Murcia in 2027, the political document proposed by the new general secretary of the Murcian socialists, Francisco Lucas, seeks to “project an image of unity and solidity of the PSOE.” To achieve this, he believes it is necessary that the thirteen groups “be able to provide a real vision of the problems and opportunities that exist in their areas of action.”

Furthermore, it encourages them to carry out “a powerful implementation” in the towns and neighborhoods of Murcia, promoting the incorporation of young people.