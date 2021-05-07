Composer Lucas Vidal, recognized for his work in films such as ‘Fast and Furious’ and ‘Palmeras en la Nieve’, series such as ‘Elite’, as well as for the LaLiga Anthem; projects that have led him to win two Goya and an Emmy, among others. At 37 years old, the professional emphasizes that he moves on a motorcycle. “For me they are a good tool to move, I have never been very ‘motor’ but I like the feeling of freedom that it gives me when I drive them,” he detailed to this newspaper.

At the age of 18, he obtained his driving license, “the theoretical one at the third time, and the practical one at the first,” he acknowledges, and his first car was an Opel Corsa. Although his first motorcycle stands out, a Peugeot Metropolis “with three wheels that is a marvel”.

– How many unspeakable secrets does that first vehicle keep?

– Hahaha, the car many !! The bike not so many, since it has been more recent and I am more focused …

– What motorcycle do you currently drive?

– Now I have an electric motorcycle, E- Ludix, from Peugeot too.

– Is it more for the city and the day to day or to enjoy the weekends with a good route?

– It is more for the city, since it is a 50, with the advantages of being an electric vehicle.

– What would you highlight of the model you currently drive?

– It’s amazing, very light, but it has a very good reprise .. it has different driving modes and it even has a reverse gear to park more comfortably. And to park a marvel, because of how small it is. For city or towns, a 10 really …

– Does your current motorcycle respond to what you expected before purchasing it?

Yes, totally!

– When choosing a motorcycle, are aesthetics, mechanics or emissions more important?

For me, at the point that I am in my life, the most important thing is that it be 0 emissions. I think it is the future, and it should be the future, for the good of our children, grandchildren … and for all those little animals that suffer from human unconsciousness.

– Do you like them to be the same color or two-tone, etc., for more personality?

– I’ve always been the same color, but I’m open to new looks! Ha ha

– How many vehicles – cars, motorcycles, bicycles – do you have in the garage?

– I have two cars, a hybrid Peugeot 508 and the wonderful Peugeot e-2008, fully electric. As you can see, I really like the brand

–

– Are you a good driver?

– I think so

– Have you been fined?

– Yes, the truth has been the odd fine … but I try to drive always respecting the speed, I am not a kamikaze.

– Does a motorcycle / car say a lot about its owner?

Not necessarily… but I do think that people who want to change the world in some way tend to opt for electric ones….