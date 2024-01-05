Bad news for Carlo Ancelotti, who already has a defense plagued by serious injuries, Lucas Vázquez joins the list of players who will not be able to field for a season. The only thing that saves the Real Madrid coach is that Carvajal seems to have recovered and will not need another patch on that wing, but it is expected that until the league match against Las Palmas he will hopefully not be available to play.
What injury does Lucas Vázquez have?
According to the medical report issued by Real Madrid itself, the tests carried out this morning on the player by the club's medical services have diagnosed an injury to the semitendinosus muscle of the right thigh.
The player, who believed he would start the next cup match and even more so with the performance of the last ones, sees his season cut short with this temporary absence that will keep him separated from the field of play for a while.
How long will Lucas Vázquez be out?
The club itself is not able to date the player's return due to possible complications in recovery. From Brand and based on how long these types of setbacks usually last, about 3 weeks of break are estimated for the Galician, who was enjoying minutes with Carvajal's injury.
What games will Lucas Vázquez miss with Real Madrid?
In the three-week forecast, it is expected and desired that the full-back will arrive for the match against Las Palmas that will be played at the end of the month or in the worst case against Getafe days later.
But this does not leave Real Madrid very happy, which loses valuable cash at a time with several competitions at stake in addition to LaLiga, such as the Copa del Rey or the Spanish Super Cup.
The next games that Lucas will miss will be:
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Arandina
|
January 6th
|
21:30 ESP, 16:30 ARG, 13:30 MX
|
Copa del Rey
|
Atlético de Madrid
|
January 10
|
20:00 ESP, 15:00 ARG, 12:00 MX
|
Spain Supercup
|
Almeria
|
January 21st
|
16:15 ESP, 12:15 ARG, 09:15 MEX
|
The league
These are the games that the footballer will surely miss, but we must also add the round of 16 and quarterfinal matches of the Copa del Rey if Real Madrid manages to qualify for them and the final of the Spanish Super Cup if the white club is able to qualify. beat Atlético de Madrid. Therefore, the merengue side will miss between 3 and 7 games due to this thigh injury.
