Although he is focused on the 2021 Copa América in Brazil, being the undisputed starter in the Uruguay team led by “Maestro” Óscar Washington Tabárez, Lucas Torreira’s future seems to be cooking at this time.
It is that the central midfielder, recently champion of La Liga with Atlético Madrid of Spain and belonging to Arsenal of England, would have everything arranged with the Lazio from Italy, as published by Corriere Dello Sport: there are hardly any details left for Torreira to join the Roman team once he finishes his participation with “Celeste” in the contest, at the express request of the brand new coach of the institution, Maurizio Sarri.
Why hasn’t the transfer been made official yet? It is that Arsenal intends 20 million euros by the Uruguayan pass, while Roman leaders want a loan with a charge and a purchase obligation of about 15 million.
If this difference is settled, Torreira will be a new Lazio player, and his desire to wear the Boca Juniors jersey will be postponed a little longer, as he stated in April of this year: “I always said it, I’m dying to play in Boca. Not only for this complicated personal moment, it is from several years ago. So, if not now, it will be later. I hope I know everything very soon and can be there to fulfill this beautiful dream that I have, “he added at that time. He is 25 years old. This has just begun …
