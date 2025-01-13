Spanish Super Cup
The right defensive zone, with the Frenchman lost in the central position and the Galician making water on the side, a serious problem that does not have an easy solution
Unless Liverpool give in with Alexander-Arnold, Madrid has no intention of signing in the winter. And Carvajal and Militao won’t even make it to the Club World Cup
Minute 88. Most of the stadium King Abdullah celebrate with ‘olés’ like Barça, with 10 players, dance to Madrid from one side of the field to the other. It is not 2-5, which is also the way to get to that 2-5 and,…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#LucasTchouaméni #hole #ruin #Madrids #season
Leave a Reply